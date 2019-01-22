New Scotland Street Chapter 36: Not quite Scottish enough

At about the time that Stuart was making his way back from Howe Street, filled with despair, but committed nonetheless to dinner at Katie’s the following Tuesday, Bertie and Ranald Braveheart Macpherson were waiting to catch a 23 bus at a bus-stop in Tollcross.

In a robust supermarket bag made of green hessian lay the puppy given to the boys by Wee MacTavish, the performing dog-trainer. This gift, mischievous in its intention and certainly self-interested – Wee MacTavish needed to reduce the size of the litter – had been received with enthusiasm by both boys, even if Bertie had felt considerable misgivings about taking on a dog without the consent of his father.

“Lots of boys have dogs without their parents’ permission,” Ranald reassured him. “It’s perfectly normal, Bertie. Old people don’t notice these things – particularly if they’ve been drinking.”

Bertie expressed reservations. “I’m not sure that my dad drinks all that much,” said Bertie. “Statisticians don’t, you know. I think your dad probably drinks much more than mine does.”

“I’m sure that’s right,” said Ranald, a certain pride in his voice. “My dad really loves whisky, you know, Bertie. He can drink a big glass just like that. He says that he’s doing it because it’s a patriotic thing to do. My dad is really proud of being Scottish, Bertie. I think he thinks your dad isn’t quite Scottish enough.”

Bertie looked down at the ground. “That’s not my fault, Ranald,” he said.

“Never mind, Bertie,” said Ranald. “There’s always a chance your dad might become more Scottish. People can, you know.”

“If they drink enough whisky?”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson nodded. “That’s one of the ways, I think, Bertie. But there are others. Fighting, I think. And playing lots of golf.”

“And inventing things?” asked Bertie.

“Yes,” said Ranald. “Scotsmen have invented bags of things, Bertie. All the time.”

Bertie imagined what his mother might have made of that statement. Ranald needed correcting. “And Scottish ladies too, Ranald,” he said.

“Oh yes,” said Ranald, and then asked Bertie, “Such as?”

“Such as what, Ranald?”

“What things have Scottish ladies invented, Bertie? I just want to know, that’s all.”

As it happened, Bertie had been drilled by his mother to deal with subversive questions of this sort. She had told him about the many great strides taken by Scottish women over the centuries, including the role that Mary Queen of Scots had played in the development of shortbread. And then there was Mrs Mclintock, who, in the first half of the eighteenth century, published the first printed recipe for the same delicacy. That was just a taster, Bertie said. “There are plenty of other things, apart from inventing shortbread, that Scottish ladies have done. I’ll tell you about them one day, Ranald.”

The conversation, which had taken this distinctly interesting turn, did not get any further, as a number 23 bus now hove into sight and the boys had to prepare to board it. Their puppy, snuggly ensconced in its bag, now appeared to be sleeping soundly. As they made their way onto the bus and settled in their seats, the puppy gave a few half-hearted whimpers, and then lapsed back into sleep.

“What are we going to call him?” Ranald asked, as the bus picked up speed.

“Perhaps we could call him MacTavish,” said Bertie. “After Mr MacTavish.”

Ranald agreed this was a good idea. “We’re very lucky to have a dog, Bertie,” he said.

“Are you going to tell your parents?” Bertie asked.

Ranald hesitated. “Maybe not just yet. When he’s a bit bigger, I could, but not right now. It’ll be a nice surprise for them.”

The journey did not take long, and when they left the bus in Morningside near the Church Hill Theatre MacTavish was still soundly asleep. In this state they carried him back to Ranald’s house, slipping round the side into his back garden. There, in the shed in which the gardening tools and lawnmower were kept, the puppy was installed, a bundle of old hessian sacking for his bed.

“He’ll need food,” said Bertie.

Ranald thought for a moment. “There’s lots in our fridge,” said Ranald. “My mummy’s always eating. She’s got bags of food. She won’t notice if we take some for MacTavish.”

Inside the house, the reels afternoon was drawing to a close. A final Dashing White Sergeant, with the appropriate accompaniment from Jimmy Shand and his Band marked the completion of three solid hours of Scottish Country Dancing.

“Enter that in the log book,” Ranald’s father whispered to his wife. “One hundred and fifty-seven hours to go. The end’s in sight.”

Ranald’s mother sighed. “Hardly. And quite frankly, George, I feel you should be more apologetic about this whole business.”

Ranald’s father raised a finger to his lips. “Hush, my dear. We wouldn’t want everybody to know. And it wasn’t my fault that the accountants forgot to do what they were meant to do. And I’d remind you the sheriff accepted that there was no dishonesty on my part. I am not a criminal, my dear. It was an oversight – no more than that.”

“Yet now we’re having to do all this Scottish country dancing community service,” his wife retorted. “Well, that’s just grand, isn’t it? You’re negligent, and I have to suffer the consequences.”

George spun round. “How much money did you have when I married you, Ina?” he asked, his voice lowered, but rising slightly in indignation.

“Oh, really! What a ridiculous question.”

He was not deterred. “And how much do you have now? Rather more, I’d say. And who’s responsible for that? Me. Okay? Me.”

She reached out and touched his arm. “Please, George. Ranald’s watching us.”

Ranald and Bertie were now in the hall, watching the adults in the living room. Ina went over to greet the boys.

“You were playing for a long time,” she said. “Did you enjoy yourselves?”

“Yes,” said Ranald, glancing conspiratorially at Bertie as he replied.

Ranald’s mother was staring at something. “What’s that lead for, Ranald?” she asked. “Did you find it somewhere?”

Ranald turned quickly to Bertie. “It’s Bertie’s,” he said.

“I didn’t know you had a dog, Bertie,” said Ina.

Bertie looked up at Ranald’s mother. He had always been truthful. Scouting for Boys was clear about that: you should never tell a lie. He lowered his eyes to the lead that Wee MacTavish had given Ranald.

An idea came to him. Some time ago, in one of his psychotherapy sessions with Dr Fairbairn, Bertie had told the therapist about Tofu. Dr Fairbairn had been intrigued; he thought that Tofu was an imaginary friend, and had quizzed Bertie along those lines. But Tofu was real – unfortunately very real.

“Imaginary,” said Bertie.

Ranald’s mother caught her husband’s eye and they both smiled.

“Of course,” she said. “Of course.” She bent down to kiss Ranald on the tip of his head. Ranald blushed deep red.

After his mother had gone back to the guests, Ranald breathed a sigh of relief. “You’re a very good liar, Bertie,” she said.

“I didn’t lie, Ranald!” Bertie protested. “I said imaginary – that’s all. It’s because your mother’s so stupid, Ranald. Sorry to have to tell you that, but there are some things you just have to face.”

“I know,” said Ranald. “But it’s not my fault she’s so stupid, Bertie.”

“I know that, Ranald,” said Bertie, putting a comforting arm around his friend’s shoulder. “Nobody’s mother is their fault, you know.” He was thinking of his own.

“Thanks, Bertie,” said Ranald. “You’re a real friend.”

They went into the kitchen, where they found a large steak in the fridge.

“Just right for MacTavish,” said Ranald.

Bertie nodded enthusiastically. Keeping a dog was easier than he had imagined. Grown-ups, he thought, made things sound much more difficult than they really were.