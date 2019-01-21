New Scotland Street Chapter 35: Spinach for strength

‘Here’s your peppermint tea,” she said. “It’s great for … well, for more or less everything, I think. Stomach, Nerves. Skin.”

“These things make big promises, don’t they?” said Stuart, taking the mug from her.

She nodded, and took a sip of her own tea. “I think people stop taking notice of a lot of these claims. We’ve got so used to being told we should eat this, that and the next thing – we can’t take it all in.”

Stuart smiled. “Perhaps more producers could start telling us that their products are positively bad for us. Then we’d take notice. This won’t do you any good, we’re afraid. That sort of thing.”

“But they already do,” said Katie. “Cigarette packets spell it out, I think.”

“Yes, I suppose they do. And rightly so. I hate smoking.” Stuart paused. He had assumed that Katie did not smoke, but suddenly he realised he did not know. He knew so little about her. So he quickly added, “I’m sorry – I don’t know if you smoke.”

She shook her head – quite vigorously. “I can’t stand it either. One of the biggest, best thing that’s happened in my lifetime is the ban on smoking in public places.” She took another sip of her peppermint tea. “My father used to travel a lot by plane. He was a plastic surgeon and he went to a lot of conferences because he was chairman of something or other in the College of Surgeons. He said that when he got off the plane his clothes stank of cigarette smoke, even when he was sitting in the non-smoking section.”

“Shared air,” said Stuart. “When you’re on a plane you share the air.”

“We all share the air,” said Katie. “That’s why pollution is something for all of us to worry about. China pollutes the air with its endless factories and we all feel it.”

“We’re not entirely innocent ourselves,” Stuart pointed out.

“No, maybe not. But not everybody is equally guilty.”

Stuart asked about her father. “Does he do face-lifts – that sort of thing?”

She frowned. “He’s retired now. But no, he was really opposed to cosmetic surgery. You know, the vanity variety. He looked after people who had burns or things like that. People who had been smashed up in accidents.”

“I’m glad he didn’t do cosmetic surgery,” said Stuart. “I think that there’s nothing worse than those awful stretched faces that you see after people have had their tightening operations. They look like the masked players in a Japanese Noh-play. Ghastly.”

“I think it’s best to be content with the way you look,” said Katie.

Stuart looked at her and thought: yes, if you look like you. But what if you don’t, and you’re unhappy about your nose or your double chin or whatever?

Katie looked away, as if she were embarrassed. “I don’t mean to be unkind,” she said.

“No,” he said quickly. “You weren’t. You’re right. We should be what we are. Maybe it’s a great big mistake to tell people they can be what they want themselves to be. I can’t be an Olympic rower, for instance.”

Katie laughed. “I don’t know. If you drink enough peppermint tea …”

“No,” said Stuart. “It’s spinach you need for strength. Look at Popeye.”

“Was Popeye happy, do you think?”

It was such an odd question. Was he? He sang a bit, and he seemed to have a smile on his face in most of the drawings. And he had a reasonably good relationship with Olive Oyl, it seemed. Yes, Popeye was happy enough and probably didn’t want to be something other than what he was.

“I think Popeye was happy enough with his life,” Stuart said. “I always rather liked him. And I liked Olive too. I liked her long legs and the way she tied her hair in a bun.”

Katie agreed. “She was lovely. But a bit sad, I think. She seemed vulnerable, somehow.”

There was silence. Stuart looked at his hands. I am not all that strong, he said to himself. I’m weak, in fact. You don’t have to be strong to be a statistician. And then he thought: ridiculous thought. Ridiculous.

Katie thought: how am I going to tell him?

“I was trying to remember what your thesis is about,” Stuart said suddenly. “I know it’s Scottish poetry, but what …”

“It’s changed a bit,” she replied. “PhD theses can go through all sorts of changes. But I think I know what the final focus of mine is going to be. Place.”

“Place?”

“Yes. The importance of place in Scottish poetry from 1930 until … well, until yesterday, I suppose.”

He waited for her to explain further.

“A lot of poets write about place and how they feel about one place in particular. Remember MacDiarmid’s lines about the rose of all the world, and about how that was not for him? He wanted only the little white rose of Scotland. I don’t know if you know that poem, but it always gets to me. That bit about how Scotland’s rose smells sharp and sweet and … well, then he says it breaks the heart.”

Stuart said nothing. He listened. He could listen to her for hours, he thought. He loved what she said. It was so different from what Irene had said to him. He blushed. He was not disloyal by nature, and he did not want to compare, but this was so different. And imagine, he thought – just imagine living with this? With talk about roses and the breaking of the heart, and Popeye and Popeye’s sweetheart, Olive Oyl. Imagine.

Katie glanced at her watch. “You know, I’m really glad you came, Stuart. I’m really pleased.”

Stuart felt a wave of relief. He had not done the wrong thing. He had been worried about that, but he should not have been. This was the right thing to do – exactly the right thing.

“I’m really pleased,” Katie continued. “But I have to go out quite soon, I’m afraid. I agreed to babysit for my professor and his wife. His mother lives in Dundee and has had an operation. They’re going up there to get her out of Ninewells Hospital. One of their kids has got a cold and they don’t want her to give it to his grandmother just when she comes out of hospital.”

“Of course not.”

“But I wondered if you’d like to come to dinner next week?”

Stuart beamed. “I’d love that.”

“Tuesday evening?”

“Yes. Yes. That’s fine.”

Katie rose to her feet and took Stuart’s mug. “I’d like you to meet George,” she said. “I know that he’s free on Tuesdays.”

“George?” asked Stuart.

Two words to end a world. “My boyfriend.”