New Scotland Street Chapter 33: In Howe Street

Stuart climbed the curving stairs slowly, the mahogany rail smooth to his touch, the tread of stone uneven beneath his feet, worn by generations of householders.

The stairway, shared by six flats, had that smell so typical of Edinburgh common stairs – a dry, slightly dusty smell; not dank or malodorous in any way, or redolent of hardship or poverty, but rather the smell of … He stopped and thought. What was it? The smell of what? Of Edinburgh? A classical smell? Was that it? The smell of old stone, still used; the smell of human habitation in a cold climate, where the wind came in from the North Sea and met the tang of brewing and cloth and money?

On the first landing he saw, on the door of one of the flats, a small brass plaque that he remembered from when he was last there. This proclaimed the name of the owner of the flat. Colquhoun. It was one of those Scottish names pronounced in a way that was different from the way it was written: Cahoon. So Mr Colquhoun, or Mrs or Ms Colquhoun, was still there, as was the Finlayson family (No Junk Mail Please) next door. Stuart smiled. It was all very well to put No Junk Mail on one’s door, but did it work? Did the Post Office pay any attention to this plea, given they were paid so much to push advertisements for pizza or delivery or Indian meal takeaways through people’s doors? And how was junk mail defined, given that there must be grades of junk in the shady world of unsolicited post? Well-written junk mail, grammatically correct and making proper use of semi-colons, might, on literary grounds, escape the status of junk; whereas the crudely vocal variety, full of exclamations marks and intrusive misplaced apostrophes, might unhesitatingly be placed in that pejorative category. And then, one person’s junk mail might be another’s useful information: the inveterate consumer of home-delivered pizza might positively appreciate the tempting offers pushed through the letter box. The Colquhouns obviously did not mind, or if they did mind, were too polite to register their preference, whereas the Finlaysons next door had no such compunction. One pushed junk mail through the Finlayson letterbox at one’s peril, thought Stuart. In would go the advertisement for pizza, with fifteen possible toppings, and then out would come a Finlayson through the burst-open door, brimming with anger and threatening all sorts of retribution.

He moved further up the stairs, past two doors he did not remember, an anodyne Campbell and an anodyne Macdonald, although that made him stop for a moment and think How far we’ve come in comity. And then, finally, on the landing that was his objective, and the door, in particular, that he had hardly dared to envisage. Yet there it was, and he was standing in front of it, and reaching out to press the brass button which said PRESS, as if he could do anything else now but press, and hold his breath, and wait.

Stuart waited. A minute went past, and then another. He had not imagined that she would be out on a Saturday afternoon, but now the thought occurred to him, and he felt a bitter, crushing disappointment. But the door opened and he saw her standing in front of him, wearing jeans and a white muslin blouse, and nothing on her feet.

For a moment or two she looked confused, as one might on seeing somebody from one’s past in an unexpected context. And then recognition dawned, and with it came signs of surprise. He noticed that she did not frown – that would undoubtedly have been a bad sign – instead, the surprise changed into something else, a look that told him that she was pleased that he was there. That was always an unmistakeable signal that people gave unwittingly, without knowing they were doing it, just as they signalled the opposite when they were confronted with somebody they did not want to see.

“Katie?” Of course it was her and it was unnecessary for him to utter her name.

And she replied, equally unnecessarily, but without the upwards inflection that made it a question, “Stuart”.

“I was just …”

She did not let him finish. “Come in,” she said. “Come in.”

“I was just walking past …”

Again, she cut him short – perhaps, he thought, because she knew that he was not just walking past.

“It’s such a nice afternoon,” she said.

“Yes.” He looked out of the window, as if to confirm his judgment.

“I love Edinburgh when it’s like this,” she said. “It makes you forget the times when it isn’t … if you see what I mean.”

He smiled, and with his smile the tension between them seemed to fade away. “I suppose it’s the same with everything,” he said. “Even if good things don’t entirely cancel out bad things, at least they dull the memory of them.”

“Wow!” she said.

“Did I say that?” asked Stuart, affecting diffidence. “An aphorism!”

Katie laughed. “I always thought you were capable of profound thoughts. Right from the first.”

Their first meeting had been in Henderson’s Salad Table on Hanover Street, when Stuart had ended up sitting opposite her, a complete stranger, and they had begun to talk. Their conversation had lasted through the meal, and beyond, and had led to a visit – innocent, of course – to her flat in Howe Street, and in retrospect that was where and when he had fallen in love. For a short time thereafter, only too short, he had thought of little other than her, and this had lasted until Irene discovered that poem, pencilled on a scrap of paper, and had issued him with a stern warning and an interdiction. A hypocritical warning it had been too, because she was the one – it was she – who had been unfaithful, and with Bertie’s psychotherapist too, but had never admitted it. Nor admitted that Ulysses looked the image of Dr Fairbairn and had even grabbed the psychiatrist when he had seen him in the coffee house and had refused to let go. Bertie had told him about that, and he believed him. Children could be inventive, and could misread situations, but in his account of that particular meeting Stuart thought that Bertie had been correct.

“We should go through there,” she said. “We’ll be more comfortable.”

She had intended to gesture towards the open door of the sitting room, one of several rooms that gave off the flats’ entrance hall. Instead, by mistake, she gestured to another open door – the door of a bedroom.

She saw Stuart’s glance follow her gesture, and she realised her error. “I mean the sitting room,” she said quickly. And blushed.

Stuart said nothing. According to Vienna, a mistake is rarely a mistake, but the tip of an iceberg of below-the-surface desire. He thought that, but was not sure whether he believed it.