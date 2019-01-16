New Scotland Street Chapter 32: A free man thinks

With Bertie on the other side of town safely under the eye, Stuart assumed, of Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s parents, and with Ulysses in the charge of Nicola, who, having taken him for an ice-cream at Luca’s Holy Corner Ice-cream Parlour, had then gone on to the Museum in Chambers Street, Stuart was left with time on his hands.

The flat at 44, Scotland Street was uncharacteristically quiet, and he felt vaguely ill at ease. For years his Saturdays had been given over to the demands of fatherhood; suddenly not having any child-related duties unsettled him. It was the same feeling he had had in his student days, when he had always felt that there was something he should be doing, some book he should be reading for a future exam, some essay or assignment that needed attention before the deadline for submission crept up. Now he realised that the whole afternoon was his, and his alone; that he could do as the spirit moved him rather than do what duty required.

Like most of us, Stuart had rarely given more than cursory thought to freedom. He understood, of course, that he lived in a country where certain freedoms were protected – where he could not be arbitrarily arrested at the whim of some malicious official, nor indicted for some non-existent crime, nor thrown into prison or even shot. He understood that if he so desired he could walk up the hill to Waverley Station, purchase a ticket – even if at astonishing cost – board a train, and travel down to London, or even further afield. He could travel to Paris, or Rome, or wherever he decided to go, and nobody would do anything to stop him. In that respect he was fortunate in a way in which so many others were not. There were so many who could not do that; whose lives were led under bombardment or threat, who could not go anywhere because nobody wanted them or because it was too dangerous to make the attempt; who clung to life by their fingernails, and who could do nothing about it. Stuart knew all that and understood that none of it applied to him. He was free.

But, of course, that freedom, although a big thing when viewed from the perspective of those unfortunates who could do nothing to change their lot, was a small thing in practice. Stuart had two small boys who depended on him. He had a flat with a mortgage that required to be paid at the end of each month. He was bound, in short, by the ordinary arithmetic of life, which required the totting up and reconciliation of income and expenditure columns. He had to work, and he had to be in the same place at the start of every day and at its ending. Those were the real limits of our freedom, he thought, and it was within the narrow confines of those boundaries that we had to exercise such freedom as we had.

There, in the flat in Scotland Street, on that particular afternoon, Stuart stood in a beam of light falling at an angle from a skylight window, took a deep breath, and closed his eyes. Hours were at his disposal – whole, gloriously empty hours. The boys would be back at six, and he would help Nicola with bath-time and the story that each child would expect; a chapter or two for Bertie and a short, almost wordless story for Ulysses about a family of pigs that did very little, as far as Stuart could ascertain. Yet it was reassuring, he reflected, that there were pigs leading these blameless and uneventful lives, smaller, by far, than his own, and not wanting, it seemed, to do anything other than that which they were accustomed to do; which perhaps was the secret to contentment: not to want anything other than that which somehow comes to you.

He stood there, under the warm beam of sunlight, and thought: I want somebody to love me. And then he thought: I want that thrilling, unmistakeable, unbeatable feeling of being wanted by somebody. And as he thought this, he opened his eyes and made his decision. He would walk out of the flat, lock the door behind him, and make the fifteen-minute journey by foot to Howe Street. Once there, he knew which door he would seek out, which stair he would climb, and which bell he would ring. And it did not matter if there was no reply, nor indeed if he was turned away. He would have made a consciously free decision. He would have acted. He would have done something that was authentically his.

That thought angered him. For years he had danced to a tune written by somebody else. He had wasted his life, his precious, irreplaceable life by not doing with it that which he wanted to do. He had submitted. He had agreed to a contract of subservience, the terms of which had been dictated by Irene. Now she was not here – she was just not here – and he could act without thought as to what she would make of what he did. She no longer mattered.

He almost gasped at the thought, at its sheer effrontery. Irene did not matter. She could disapprove of him as much as she wished; she could disparage his views, his choices, his attitude, as she had done, subtly and unsubtly, for years and years – but that did not matter. He no longer had to think about her.

He took a deep breath. Now, this moment, he thought, I am going to do something that is mine. And then he took the first step, and made his way, light-headed, down the stair and out into the street. Around the corner, in Drummond Place and in Dundonald Street, there were people going about their business: a woman walking a dog, a man polishing a car, a teenage couple hand in hand and giggling over some silly, private secret. Stuart looked at them and felt a surge of affection, a feeling of agape, brought about by his own decision to act. Love what you’re doing, he thought. Do what you want to do. He wanted the woman to revel in the companionship of the small dog; he wanted the man to be proud of his much-loved car, with all its pointless, shiny surfaces; he wanted the boy and girl to savour every moment of their togetherness because sooner rather than later life would close in on them.

And then he was in Howe Street, looking up at that window on the third floor, at the Georgian windows with their perfect proportions; the Golden Ratio expressed in stone and wood and glass; behind which lived a young woman who had been forbidden to him by Irene but whom now, as a free man at last, he would visit, and confide in, and to whom he would address that request we all put to the world, Please love me as I am prepared to love you.