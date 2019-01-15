New Scotland Street Chapter 31: A gift from Glasgow

Wee MacTavish stubbed his cigarette out under the heel of his shoe and beckoned to Bertie and Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.

“Youse boys,” he called out. “Did you like the dugs?”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson nudged Bertie. “We ought to go to talk to him, Bertie,” he said.

Bertie nodded and led his friend over to the MacTavish caravan, where the diminutive showman was waiting for them. There was a light on in the caravan and he could see Ma MacTavish and Sammy Cameron sitting inside, a teapot and mugs on the table in front of them.

It was an unusual experience for the boys to be talking to an adult who was more or less the same height as they were, but if they felt that, neither Bertie nor Ranald showed it. It had been stressed to Bertie and the others in his class at school that physical difference was not something that should be remarked upon, and that tact and courtesy should be shown when confronted with it. Wee MacTavish was a dwarf – he knew that – but he knew that this should make no difference.

And as for Wee MacTavish, a lifetime’s experience of being stared at, of being the object of surprise, embarrassment, and sometimes sheer unkindness had inured him to the reactions of others. He had reached the point of not caring too much; he was a showman, and as such he knew that the last laugh was often his own. Nor did he care much for elaborate efforts to find words for who he was. Dwarf was the word that everybody understood and that many of the people who spoke on behalf of dwarfs said should be used. Midget was different: that rubbed it in, he thought, and had a derogatory ring to it.

“If you’re wondering what to call me,” he had said to the proprietor of the circus when he had first joined it, “how about my name?”

The proprietor had shifted his feet awkwardly. “I didn’t want you to …”

Wee MacTavish cut him short. “Like everybody else,” he said, “I have a name. That’s the important bit.”

“Very well,” said the proprietor. “But do you really want me to bill your act as Wee MacTavish?”

“Well that’s what I’ve always been called, pal,” said Wee MacTavish. “And I’m no big, am I? If you called me something like Big MacTavish it would be a bit odd, don’t you think?”

Now Wee MacTavish surveyed the two small boys who had been in his audience and wondered. He did not really like Edinburgh, which he thought a stuck-up place that thought itself better than Glasgow, where he had been born and brought up, in Possilpark. These two boys had that Edinburgh look about them, although they were only weans, for heaven’s sake. He did not hold that against them, of course – children were children wherever you went – but he could just imagine their parents. And he smiled as he thought of what they would think. You could just see it? He gave you what? You accepted it? That would be one in the eye for Edinburgh, with all its smugness. That would be Glasgow saying, “Here you are, then, here’s a wee present from Glasgow! You know, we’re the other place just over there, the place you’re so sniffy about! Here’s a wee present!”

“Do you like dugs?” Wee MacTavish asked.

Bertie had no hesitation in answering. “Yes, Mr MacTavish. We both like dogs, don’t we, Ranald?”

Ranald nodded. He was still a bit in awe of Wee MacTavish, and his voice was not very loud as he answered. “Yes, I like dogs too, Mr MacTavish.”

Wee MacTavish was surveying the two boys. “So, you’re called Ranald,” he said. “And you, young man? What’s your name?”

“I’m called Bertie Pollock,” said Bertie.

Wee MacTavish smiled. “Bertie Pollock. That’s a good name. I know a few Pollocks over in Glasgow. Both of them in Barlinnie, but you boys wouldnae know much aboot that.”

Bertie gestured to Ranald. “His full name is Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, Mr MacTavish.”

Wee MacTavish grinned. “Now there’s a name and a half. Braveheart? That’ll put the fear of God into one or two people. Good for you, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson!”

“Thank you,” said Ranald.

Wee MacGregor pointed into the caravan. “We’ve got a dug in there that’s had puppies. Six of them.”

“That’s a lot of puppies, Mr MacTavish,” said Bertie.

“Aye, you’re right there, Bertie,” said Wee MacTavish. “Too many for one maw to deal with, I’d say. And I can’t give all of them a job in the act, can I? It takes a lot of training to get a dog up to scratch in mathematics.”

Bertie nodded politely. “Your dogs are very clever, Mr MacTavish.”

“So that’s why I’d like to give you one of the puppies,” Wee MacTavish continued. “As a present, mind. I’m not going to ask you to pay for it.”

Bertie drew in his breath. “But …” He trailed off. A puppy?

“That’s really kind, Mr MacTavish,” said Ranald. “Bertie loves dogs, don’t you, Bertie? There’s that dog called Cyril.”

“Cyril?” asked Wee MacTavish. “That’s a good name for an Edinburgh dog.”

“He’s got a gold tooth,” said Ranald Braveheart Macpherson. “He has, hasn’t he, Bertie?”

Bertie confirmed this, and Wee MacTavish whistled in admiration. “A good tooth? Well, well, that’s a good class of dug you have over here, I must say. A gold tooth? Well, well.” He paused. “But you come in, boys, and we’ll get Ma to help you choose a puppy. One hundred per cent free, as I said.”

Bertie hesitated. What would his father say if he came home with a dog? Or his granny? Or – although he hardly dared think it – his mother? What if Irene came back from Aberdeen some weekend and found that they had a dog? She was always so rude about dogs. She called them middle-class. She hated dogs. Bertie was sure of that.

But Ranald Braveheart Macpherson was whispering to Bertie now. “We can share it, Bertie. We can take it back to my house to begin with and keep it in the garden. Then you can have a shot of it and take it over to your house.”

Bertie swallowed. The temptation was just too great, and the solution that Ranald proposed would be bound to work – there was plenty of room for dogs in Morningside.

“So, it’s all agreed,” said Wee MacTavish. “You come in and choose. Ma will help.”

“You’re very kind, Mr MacTavish,” said Bertie.

Wee MacTavish laughed. “Well, so I am, now that you come to mention it.”