Louise Welsh: Love Letter To Europe

As part of this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, six Scottish writers have been invited to write ‘love letters to Europe’. Their words are being projected on to buildings around the capital until the end of the month. This week and next, as the Brexit negotiations enter a critical phase, we will be running the essays in full. Here, Louise Welsh explores some of the linguistic ties that bind us to the rest of Europe
This was not always an island
Storegga slid
a land-crash of water
waves whipped the sky
ripped people limb to surging limb
Prairies drowned
reindeers tumbled hoof-horn-horn-hoof
hunters slow-cartwheeled
spears lost
The North Sea settled-unsettled
and we became seafarers
bound by water
Islands are jigsaws of one nation
our skelf of land fits right in
Dear Europe
The words we share
are more than words
different accents
can still be understood
Kirche – Kerke - Kirk
Brenna – Bränn –Brænde – Brenne –
Burn
Skele - Skelly
Flytte – Flytta - Flit
Kjalta – Kilte – Kilta –Kilt
Corbeau – Corbie
Skaelm – Skellum
Ko - Coo
Gråta – Grate - Greetin
Bra - Braw
Assiette – Ashet
Facher – Fash
Tochter – Dochter
Doux – Douce
Støvsuger – Staubsauger – Stoor
Tertaine – Tartan
Hus – Hoose
Barn - Bairn