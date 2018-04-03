Author of Morningside Maisie books Aileen Paterson has died

TRIBUTES have poured in for celebrated Edinburgh children’s author and illustrator Aileen Paterson, who has died at the age of 83.

The Fife-born writer, who collected an MBE in 2016 for services to children’s literature, was best known for her series about the fictional kitten Maisie Mackenzie based in the Edinburgh district of Morningside.

Aileen wrote and illustrated dozens of stories over two decades about Maisie, who was made the face of Lothian Buses’ number 5 service in 2011.

Aileen passed away on March 23 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. She is survived by her five daughters and son Liam, who described her as “tremendously good company”.

He said: “Everything she saw and did was influenced by her artistic flair. She was a genuinely artistic person and so didn’t think like others – she saw people in a certain way and always had something interesting to say.

“She produced work that was instantly appealing to adults and children alike. And they were very much a cultural comment on Scotland and our view of the world. I think she’ll be remembered for her personality and the pleasure she brought to people.”

Aileen Paterson with Maisie the cat

Aileen had been an art teacher at Craigroyston High School for 18 years when she started writing to tackle the grief of losing her youngest son Max, who died of leukaemia at the age of 11.

Liam said that the Maisie books were “based upon his younger brother’s view of the world”.

He added: “Her books had an innocence.

“They were essentially a young person’s view of the adult world and all of the things that go on, but they also had some quite pithy comments from various characters which adults could appreciate.”

