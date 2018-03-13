Beyonce and Jay-Z announce Glasgow stadium gig - here’s how to get tickets

Have your say

Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced a string of UK stadium concerts this summer as part of their joint On The Run II tour.

The billionaire couple made the announcement in a promotional video on Beyonce’s Instagram page on Monday.

Kicking off on 6 June at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the superstar couple will stop off in 15 cities across the UK and Europe, including a Glasgow gig on 9 June at Hampden Park which is their only Scottish tour date.

Rumours of the tour circulated last week when Beyonce’s Facebook and Ticketmaster pages announced a listing on July 30 in Philadelphia.

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, last toured together in 2014 for On The Run, which netted them a cool $95million.

Tickets for the On The Run II UK tour dates go on sale on 23 March on the Live Nation website.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium On sale March 23

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park On sale March 23

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium On sale March 23

June 15 London, UK London Stadium On sale March 23

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena On sale March 19

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium On sale March 19

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena On sale March 23

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion On sale March 19

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy On sale March 23

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion On sale March 19

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro On sale March 19

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico On sale March 19

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium On sale March 19

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France On sale March 19

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera On sale March 19