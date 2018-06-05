St Peter's Seminary rescue bid collapses as arts organisation pulls plug

Multi-million pound plans to turn one of Scotland’s great architectural masterpieces into a major new cultural venue have collapsed after the demise of the charity behind the project.

A leading arts organisation has pulled the plug on its efforts to breathe new life into the St Peter’s Seminary in Argyll after deciding that it could not guarantee that it had a “viable future.”

NVA's creative director Angus Farquhar has spearheaded efforts to rescue St Peter's Seminary.

NVA, which spent more than a decade planning the rebirth of the former training centre for priests, at Cardross, near Helensburgh, has also announced its own closure in September.

NVA has been responsible for some of Scotland’s most ambitious arts projects since it was formed by creative director Angus Farquhar in 1992, including Glen Lyon, in Perthshire, the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye and Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

It was blamed the pursuit of the “high-risk” revamp of St Peter’s, as well as the loss of long-term Creative Scotland funding, for the decision to wind up its operations.

A statement from NVA said it had decided to shelve its original plans for St Peter’s, which had previously won the backing of the Heritage Lottery Fund and Creative Scotland, last September due to the “increasing risks” it had identified with the project.

Its statement added: “NVA’s original plan for St Peter’s was universally acknowledged as bold, with creative ambition at its heart. It was also recognised as a high risk venture for a small independent arts organisation.

NVA has spent many years working with great passion and determination, with the support of the owners of the site, the Archdiocese of Glasgow, to save this iconic building for future generations.

“We collaborated with public and private stakeholders, the local communities and an amazing design team. Important work was done to begin to preserve and restore the building and to demonstrate the immense creative, intellectual and community potential of the site.

“However, despite our best efforts we were unable to guarantee the viable future for the St Peter’s Seminary that we had imagined and hoped for. In the end, we had no choice but to bring the capital project to an end.

“Over the following few months we had hoped to develop an alternative proposal for NVA to contribute creatively to the future of the building and grounds.

“In practice this has not proved to be possible and the process of trying to define and secure that future and our own, has reinforced the many financial and structural challenges facing the company.

“This was compounded when our bid to Creative Scotland for core funding in January was unsuccessful.

“The scale of these challenges has led the NVA board to reflect deeply on the current situation and the company’s future and to conclude, with sadness, that after 25 years NVA is now not able to continue.”

A spokeswoman for Creative Scotland said: “NVA has been one of Scotland’s most creatively ambitious companies, producing ground-breaking work that has attracted national and international attention, including their ambitious plans for St Peter’s Seminary.

“We appreciate how difficult this decision has been for the board and staff of NVA and will continue to offer support and advice to all those involved.”