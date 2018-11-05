Body cast sculptor Louise Giblin to exhibit at Edinburgh Art Fair

Louise Giblin, a world-leading body cast sculptor will be exhibiting sculptures and drawings at Edinburgh Art Fair.

Last year the artist was selected to represent UK at the G7 of Art in Italy March-April 2017 and won the Gold Medal for Sculpture at Florence Biennale. She received a Contemporary Master of Art Award at the Museum of Art and Design New York in April of this year.

'Motor Head', polished bronze, and other head and body cast sculptures

The artist is mainly known in the UK for casting directly from the bodies and heads of top British Olympians, Paralympians and other famous people. Arte In Europa, the fair’s organisers, have arranged to exhibit several of her award winning sculptures, small scale drawings and 3 bronze hand plaques of Scottish war veterans.

These plaques are part of ‘Lest We Forget’ an ongoing non-commercial project of post-WWI war veterans, including Paralympians, that the sculptor started exhibiting in 2014 in response to the commemoration of WWI’s centenary. The artist was inspired by her brother, Brigadier (Retd.) John McIntosh, who served in 5 major conflicts. Decorated with imagery relating to Military careers and conflicts and cast in bronze, these visual records of active service could last for over 3000 years. Louise cast her Scottish models in Edinburgh in 2015. This is the first time they have been exhibited north of the border and are all the more poignant as Bill Park, one of her models who served in Korea in the 1950s is no longer with us.