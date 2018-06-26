200 events to be held in Princes Street Gardens each year under 'arms-length' operator bid

Up to 200 events will be staged in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens each year under plans to hand over control of the park to an arms-length operator, city council officials have admitted.

The £25 million arena would host nearly seven times as many events as it does at present under a new “income generation” plan for the historic garden.

Control of facilities in West Princes Gardens would be handed out to an arms-length operators under plans which have been put out for consultation by the city council.

Proceeds from new events staged in the gardens will be used to maintain new infrastructure which will be installed once the existing Ross Bandstand and concrete bowl beneath Edinburgh Castle are replaced.

The council has joined forced with the Ross Development Trust, which was set up several years ago by property developer Norman Springford, to pursue an overhaul of the gardens after the local authority admitted that the bandstand’s facilities were “no longer fit for purpose.

Their proposed “self-sufficient” model has been put out for consultation for the next 12 weeks by the city council in response to criticism from heritage groups that there had not been enough scrutiny of a proposed “arms-length company” which would have responsibility for West Princes Street Gardens.

New events would be staged both within the proposed Ross Pavilion which will replace the existing 1935 bandstand and is described in the council’s consultation as a “flexible contemporary venue”, and at the “garden gateway” complex overlooking the castle and the main arena.

Among the new events being considered are smaller-scale concerts than those held at present, theatre, comedy, dance, visual art exhibitions, talks and children’s shows.

The official consultation document said the project represented an opportunity to “evolve Edinburgh’s reputation as a world class city of heritage and culture, blending history and tradition with contemporary energies.”

However the council has insisted there is no change planned to the number of large scale events which are held in the gardens, including the annual Hogmanay concert, the Edinburgh International Festival’s fireworks finale, and pop and rock gigs at the bandstand.

West Princes Street Garden is expected to remain open to the public for all other events, while disruption from larger events is expected to be reduced by the design and facilities of the new Ross Pavilion.

The consultation document states: “This programme will form a large part of the income generation plan for the venue, which will ensure the new facilities are self-sufficient and allow for ongoing investment in West Princes Street Gardens.”

Crunch talks were held earlier this year between the city council and the trust after concerns were raised concerns about who would be responsible for their upkeep.

Norman Springford, founder of the Apex Hotels group, has offered to help bankroll the replacement for the Ross Bandstand and the creation of a new cafe-bar, corporate hospitality facilities and events space offering direct access to the gardens from Princes Street.

A winning concept for the project was chosen last August after an international design competition which attracted 125 entries was won by the American architectural practice WHY.

The consultation document launched today by the city council states: “West Princes Street Gardens is one of the most cherished public

green spaces in Scotland, loved by locals and visitors alike.

“However, over the past few decades due to increasing budget pressures the money available to invest in the facilities has decreased and as a

result the Garden’s infrastructure has suffered.

"West Princes Street Gardens is one of the most beautiful and celebrated city-centre green spaces, offering a backdrop unparalleled anywhere in the world.

“Through the careful design of new infrastructure, set within a new holistic vision for the garden, will not only enhance the aspects of the gardens that people have come to love but offer improvements which will enhance the experience of everyone who wishes to use them are a public asset under the ownership of the council and this will not change.

“Access to the gardens and public use of the gardens will be protected. The council and the trust recognise the limitations of funding within current budgets with this proposed solution to allow new investment which otherwise would not be available.”

Donald Wilson, the council’s culture convener, said: “Sitting in the heart of the city, between the Old and New Towns under Edinburgh Castle, West Princes Gardens are a central part of civic life in the city. The gardens are an important public asset for all of Edinburgh to experience and it will remain in public ownership and under council control, available for everybody to enjoy.

“If approved, the arms-length external organisation would be established to ensure this remains the case, while allowing the flexibility for the Ross Development Trust and other important stakeholders to raise the required investment for the future pavilion and other key areas of infrastructure.

“I want to know how these plans sit with the citizens of Edinburgh, and what they see as priorities for them and their gardens. We want people to play a part in this vision.

“Since the gardens are so central to daily Edinburgh life – it’s where we relax, play, eat and enjoy incredible live events – I’m sure many people will want to have their say.”



David Ellis, managing director of the Ross Development Trust, said: "This consultation period allows us a great opportunity to provide people with more detailed information about our work in West Princes St Gardens.

"Receiving feedback from the public will be extremely beneficial to the project as we continue to move forward."