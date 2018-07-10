Cottage in ‘heavenly’ spot on Isle of Skye for sale for £95K

Its owners say they are selling a “slice of heaven” on the Isle of Skye. Looking at the pictures, they might just be right.

The old farm manager’s cottage at Glenbrittle has been put up for sale by the MacLeod Estate, owners of Dunvegan Castle, for offers over £95,000.

The cottage also enjoys views down to Loch Brittle. PIC: Contributed.

The property, which is in need of complete renovation, sits in a spectacular location at the foot of the Cuillin Mountains, with views over to Loch Brittle, which has its own little beach.

A spokeswoman for agents CKD Galbraith in Inverness said the house, in the west of Skye, offered a “rare opportunity” to create a contemporary home in one of the most popular destinations on the island.

The house, which is reached by a single track public road, is made up of four rooms on the ground floor and two rooms and a box room on the first floor. Such is the poor state of the cottage, some of the rooms are not safe to access.

The old farm manager's cottage is in need of complete renovation. PIC: Contributed.

The agents said there was potential to renovate the existing building or demolish and rebuild the property, subject to planning permission.