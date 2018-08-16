Complaints Tattoo performance ‘disturbed’ by Rag’n’Bone Man gig at Princes Street Gardens

THERE were reports of the Tattoo at the Castle being disturbed by Rag’N’Bone Man gig which was happening at the same time down in the Gardens.

Among those to take to Twitter was Councillor Mark Brown who wrote that while the Tattoo was “sublime”, the “slightly ridiculous – well, annoyance at least – was the sound of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man during parts of it”.

Mr Brown said later: “At the start of the Tattoo there’s not a lot of noise and you could hear the strong bass rising up to the Esplanade. I think it needs to be taken into consideration with the proposals for the upcoming events.” Jenny Coady agreed adding: “Tattoo outdid itself this year but the background noise did distract from the quieter moments!”