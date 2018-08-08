Comedy review: Eshaan Akhbar: Prophet Like It’s Hot, Gilded Balloon

You’re always safe in the hands of Eshaan Akhbar. Firstly, because he is a fine comic entertainer, an intelligent maker of points and a wealth of fascinating facts.

Eshaan Akhbar: Prophet Like It’s Hot, Gilded Balloon (Venue 14) ***

Secondly, because this is a well-behaved show which, while being entertaining on the subject of Islam, stops a bag of pork scratchings and a dodgy cartoon short of anything that would upset yer average imam. Akhbar is, he says, a Gold Standard Lapsed Muslim.

We are talking bacon butties all through Ramadan here. But he knows his Five Pillars. And, by the end of the show, so do we. To be honest, by the end of the show, we have all, technically, he tells us, converted to Islam. In the anecdotal, non Islam-specific moments Akhbar tackles fat shaming (he is a big boy from a long line of big boys), yoga, and people who get smug about doing Tough Mudders.

The hour never dips and the end comes all too quickly. As it did for Eshaan’s mum, whose burial makes for an unexpectedly funny end to the show.

• Until 26 August, 2:45pm