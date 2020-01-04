Clydesdale Bank apologies to customers for payment error

Clydesdale Bank has issued an apology to its customers for an error which caused wages and other payments to fail to enter their accounts.

The bank said it was made aware of an issues with Bacs transactions on Friday, with customers complaining that they had not received money due to them.

Thousands of customers are estimated to have been impacted by the error, with the issue affecting Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, as well as Virgin Money customers.

An incorrect posting date on one of the banking group's Bacs files was identified as having caused the delay in transactions.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Clydesdale Bank said it had updated all accounts overnight and anyone affected financially would be "put right as soon as possible".

The statement read: "To any customers affected by yesterday's Bacs transactions issue - thank you for your patience.

"We are pleased to confirm all accounts were updated overnight and the issue has been dealt with.

"We are sorry for any issues or concern this incident caused. Any customers impacted financially will be put right as soon as possible and our usual lines of communication are open for any questions or concerns."

The bank also told customers that they will not be negatively impacted financially and that it would "make good" on any charges automatically generated.

