1 . Hans Trapp

Hans Trapp, aka Hans von Trotha, is most well known in France and is quite frankly terrifying. Born in the 1400s, Trapp was said to be a rich, merciless man that terrorised the people of Alsace. His desire for power led him to make deals with the devil. Banished by the Pope after hearing this news, he relocated to Germany where he developed a taste for human flesh, dressed as a Christmas scarecrow and waited for his next victim. One story, in particular, describes an instance in which he murdered a child, cut him up into tiny pieces, and cooked and ate his flesh. Ew.