You better watch out, you better not cry...but you may not have a choice if you meet one of these characters.
While many of us here in Scotland are used to the more loveable Christmas mythical characters such as St. Nicolas, there are several other nations that have long been terrified by their own mythical monsters.
1. Hans Trapp
Hans Trapp, aka Hans von Trotha, is most well known in France and is quite frankly terrifying. Born in the 1400s, Trapp was said to be a rich, merciless man that terrorised the people of Alsace. His desire for power led him to make deals with the devil. Banished by the Pope after hearing this news, he relocated to Germany where he developed a taste for human flesh, dressed as a Christmas scarecrow and waited for his next victim. One story, in particular, describes an instance in which he murdered a child, cut him up into tiny pieces, and cooked and ate his flesh. Ew. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0
2. Kallikantzaroi
The Kallikantzaroi are a group of malevolent goblins and demons from Greece. They live underground and, legend tells us that each December the '12 days of Christmas' would compel the demons to rise and wander the Earth. Their mission was to to steal any child born over the 12 days of Christmas and turn them into a demon similar to themselves. Families would fend them off by binding their newborn babies in straw and garlic. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0
3. Krampus
The most famous Christmas monster of all - Krampus. He even had a move made back in 2015. He is very hairy and has the cloven hooves and horns of a goat, complete with a long pointed tongue. The legend says he only appears during the festive season to scare children who have misbehaved. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images
4. Belsnickel
Belsnickel is a German myth said to be a combination of Krampus and Saint Nikolas. He appears in Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2, where he attempts to destroy Christmas. His story is that he would visit homes two weeks prior to Christmas to check up on the behaviour of the children. If they had misbehaved, he would tap upon their door or window with his pointed stick and force the children to answer his questions for him or sing songs. Photo: Creative Commons