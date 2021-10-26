Glasgow Christmas Market spreads across two squares and festive shopping trails down Style Mile.

There’s plenty of festive fun to be found all over Glasgow, what with the official market returning after its year off due to the pandemic.

Ring in some holiday cheer by trying some food from the traditional stalls, or browse gifts from retail stands.

Here’s all you need to know about Glasgow Christmas Market 2021, including when it starts and where it will take place.

When does the Glasgow Christmas Market 2021 open?

At Glasgow Christmas Market, there are actually two markets, with slightly different opening times at each.

The first is on St Enoch Square, which starts on Sunday November 21st and ends on Tuesday December 23rd, running each day from 9am to 10pm.

See Christmas lights brighten up George Square for the festive season. Photo: John Devlin.

The second is on George Square, running from Thursday November 25th to Friday December 31st, each day from 10am to 10pm.

Where will the Glasgow Christmas Market 2021 take place?

Both markets are just a five-minute walk away from each other.

The streets in between usually go all out with Christmas lights and festive decorations, so the walk from one market to the other still keeps you feeling festive.

What attractions can we expect to see at the Glasgow Christmas Market 2021?

St Enoch Square features Glasgow’s quaint Christmas Village, with more than 50 seasonal stalls selling various festive foods.

From bratwurst and crispy duck rotisserie to sweet crepes and hog roast, there’s something for everyone’s taste buds.

On George Square, the stands focus more on artisan products and festive crafts, showcasing the work of more than 50 traders from around the world.

George Square is also the location of Glasgow’s fifteen-foot Christmas tree.

There are also rides to try out in George Square, including a vintage helter-skelter, a classic carousel, and Santa’s enormous advent calendar that counts down the days to Christmas.

Traditional German bars are also dotted around the square, serving warm Glühwein and regional beers.

How much is entry to the Glasgow Christmas Market 2021?