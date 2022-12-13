These 10 festive snaps show how Glasgow has changed over the years from the 1960s right up until present day.

From Christmas light switch ons to the famous Glasgow Santa Dash, the festive season is often welcomed warmly in Scotland’s biggest city.

With popular shopping streets like Buchanan Street and the well-loved Christmas markets we see every year, Glasgow is one of the best places to be when it comes to Christmas time.

However, like any big city, the structure and the look of the town has changed dramatically over the years, with streets, popular monuments and the shops looking vastly different as the years have progressed.

Here are some of Glasgow’s best photos at Christmas time, ranging from the 1960s all the way to 2021.

1. George Square The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2. House Of Fraser House of Fraser on Buchanan Street gets ready to help customers with their Christmas gift ideas in 1997. Photo: Allan Milligan Photo Sales

3. The Nutcracker Claire Robertson from Scottish Ballet, poses dressed as the Good Snow Flake inside a life size snow globe on Buchanan Street during a promotion for Scottish Ballet’s festive production of The Nutcracker in 2012. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Union Street Not as snowy as you may expect, but here is Glasgow's Union Street gearing up for the big day on Christmas Eve 1961. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales