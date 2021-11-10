The market will launch this month on November 20, and will run throughout the entire festive season, ending on January 4.

The Forth 1 Big Wheel is an iconic spectacle of the Edinburgh Christmas Markets, and gives passengers a great view of the city centre.

Locals and tourists will be able to catch a ride on the Ferris wheel from 10am to 10pm each day, starting from November 20 until January 4. Edinburgh residents will also be able to save money – if they bring proof of their Edinburgh postcode, they will get 20% off the price of their ticket.

As well as catching the sights of Edinburgh from the heights of the big wheel, visitors will also be able to ride on a carousel, skate on an ice rink and visit a variety of festive market stalls.

There will be 62 stalls and four attractions in East Princes Street Gardens, with 15 stall concessions and 11 attractions in the westerly gardens.

Among the market attractions at the West Princes Street Gardens will be a Christmas Tree Maze and a Santa’s Grotto.

The Forth 1 Big Wheel has arrived at West Princes Street Market, ready for the opening in just 10 days time.

The Edinburgh Christmas Markets were recently voted as the second most ‘instagrammable’ winter market in the country, beating London’s world famous Winter Wonderland.

The market, which last year welcomed 2.6 million visitors despite the pandemic, was mentioned in over 40,900 hashtags on Instagram.

