Here is a list of when the biggest UK retailers will begin their Boxing Day sales, and when do they end? – including brands like M&S, John Lewis and Next.

Looking for a bargain this festive season? You can usually bank on some of Scotland’s biggest retailers offering huge discounts as they reopen their doors following the Christmas day festivities.

Huge deals are expected this coming Monday as homeware, clothing and tech prices are set to be slashed ahead of the new year.

The likes of M&S, Ikea and Amazon will be involved, with some stores beginning their sales already to offer shoppers an opportunity to save on their Christmas presents. Even huge sport retailers like JD Sports have started their Christmas mega sale, while Rangers FC have slashed up to 60% deals to fans looking for the latest merchandise.

Here's when the best Boxing Day sales will begin. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

So with some stores set to offer their biggest discount of the year, we’ve provided a list of the dates and expected price drops for a number of the UK’s leading brands so you can strategically plan your Boxing Day bargains.

When did Boxing Day sales first start

Boxing Day is also sometimes referred to as St Stephen's Day – Stephen was a Christian martyr who was stoned to death in c34 AD.

Due to it being a Saint’s day, it has been known in the past for its charitable associations, with charitable donation been given out at the church door to the needy. However, these days it is more associated with huge sale and store discounts.

It is said that the first Boxing Day sales began in the late 1990s when Prime Minister John Major amended Sunday trading laws.

When do Boxing Day sales begin

Amazon

The only retailer have confirmed their sale will run from December 26 until December 31

Ikea

The Swedish home store have already started their Boxing Day sale, beginning it on December 12. It will run until January 8.

Tesco

One of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains started their sales on December 12 and it shall run until December 28.

M&S

Marks and Spencer are currently offering up to 40% off homeware and 50% off clothing.

Rangers

The Glasgow club is currently offering up to a whopping 60% off officially licensed Rangers merchandise.

Celtic

The club have not currently confirmed a sale date for Boxing Day, though one is expected. Last year, up to 35% was offering as a discount on jerseys and more.

Next

You can grab yourself a bargain at the clothes retailer from December 24 online and December 27 in store. Next have confirmed they will be closed on Boxing Day however.

ASOS

The online clothing retailer is currently offering up to 80% off products, although this sale will end on December 27.

H&M

The clothing retailer are currently offering up to 50% off clothes and accessories.

JD Sports

The sports store already has its Boxing Day sales underway, with up to 50% off is a ‘mega deal’ sale.

John Lewis

