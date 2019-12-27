Christmas tree collection: when do Christmas trees get picked up in Glasgow?

It's bad luck to keep your tree up to long, but how to get rid of it?

Now that another Christmas has rushed on past, it's almost time to start getting thing tidied up so you can begin the new year afresh.

Real trees add an extra festive touch to Christmas but they can be tricky to get rid of afterwards. Picture: Shutterstock

However, if you have enjoyed a real Christmas tree this year, the clear-up can get a little more complicated, especially if you're trying to stay eco-friendly.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to recycle your tree in Glasgow.

Can Christmas trees be recycled?

The Christmas tree is the centrepiece of any home’s festive makeover and, for many people, a real tree is a must. However, it would be a real shame to be discarding a whole tree every year after just a couple of weeks of use.

Fortunately, real Christmas trees can be effectively recycled – shredded into wood chippings or which are then used in parks and woodland areas, or turned into compost.

Interestingly, over in the Shetlands, Christmas trees are incinerated to provide hot water for locals through the coldest part of the year.

Having your tree disposed off properly can reduce its carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent. A real tree which is chipped or composted can ultimately have negligible, or even negative carbon emissions.

Comparatively, the carbon footprint of a two foot artificial tree is more than twice that of a real tree that ends up in a landfill. A fake tree also has to be used at least 10 times before it can be considered more environmentally friendly than a real tree.

Ultimately, more than 10 times as many fake trees end up getting incinerated each year.

So if you have a real tree, once you’re done using your tree to spread festive cheer, you can use it to help keep your hometown green.

How can I recycle my tree?

In the UK, most local councils will collect Christmas trees as part of their regular rubbish collection. Different councils have different requirements for this – some want it chopped up and placed in the appropriate bin, while others will take it whole.

Some councils charge for this service, others provide it for free and some are unable to provide it at all – in this case, the best option is to take your tree to a recycling centre. Your council’s website should contain instructions on where to find your nearest centre.

How can I recycle my tree in Glasgow?

Glasgow City

Households with a brown bin can simply chop their tree up and throw it in with the rest of their garden waste. However, it is worth noting that collection dates will vary a little over the festive period.

Those taking this option are reminded to make sure that the tree has been cut up so that the bin can close and that the tree is not wedged inside it.

Alternatively, trees can be taken to any of Glasgow's household recylcing centres:

- Dawsholm Recycling Centre, 75 Dalsholm Road G20 0TB

- Easter Queenslie Recycling Centre, 90 Easter Queenslie Road G33 4UL

- Polmadie Recycling Centre, 425 Polmadie Road G42 0PJ

- Shieldhall Recycling Centre, Renfrew Road G51

Between 3 January and 19 January, real Christmas trees can also be taken to any of the following three locations:

- Pollok Country Park, Burrell Car Park

- Alexandra Park, off Alexandra Parade, car park next to the golf course

- Kelvingrove Park, Kelvin Way, grass area opposite the bandstand

For more information, visit the Glasgow City council website.

Renfrewshire

Residents here are advised to take their real Christmas trees to their nearest recycling centre and put them in the green skip. Centres can be found in the following locations:

-:Barrhill Road, Erskine PA8 6BU

- Miller Street, Johnstone PA5 8HP

- Middleton Road, Linwood PA3 3DP

- Underwood Road, Paisley PA3 1TL

- Haining Road, Renfrew PA4 0AJ

For more information, visit the Renfrewshire council website.

North Lanarkshire

Christmas trees can be collected by the North Lanarkshire council as part of a stanard uplift. While these uplifts usually cost £25, the service is provided free of charge for real Christmas trees, though it must still be booked in advance.

The council note that all decorations must be removed prior to pick-up.

Alternatively, real trees can be taken to any of the following recycling centres:

- Lady Anne Crescent, Airdrie ML6 9RY

- Jubilee Way, Bellshill ML4 1SA

- Stobcross Street, Coatbridge ML5 1BE

- Wardpark Road, Wardpark Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld G67 3HF

- Netherhall Road, Netherton Industrial Estate, Netherton, Wishaw ML2 0JG

- Foundry Road, Shotts ML7 5DX

For more information, visit the North Lanarkshire coucil website.

South Lanarkshire

Residents can chop up their tree and place it in their burgundy bin as normal, although the collection date may vary over the Christmas period.

A green waste uplift can also be arranged free of charge by contacting the council.

Real Christmas trees also can be taken to any of the following recylcing centres:

- Carluke Household Waste and Recycling Centre, Castlehill Industrial Estate ML8 5UF

- East Kilbride Waste and Recycling Centre, Peel Park Industrial Estate G74 5BU

- Eastfield Waste and Recycling Centre, Cambuslang Road G72 7DB

- Hamilton and Blantyre Waste and Recycling Centre, East Avenue, Blantyre Industrial Estate G72 0JB

- Larkhall Waste and Recycling Centre, Strutherhill Industrial Estate ML9 2WW

- Strathaven Waste and Recycling Centre, Hamilton Road Industrial Estate ML10 6UB

For more information, visit the South Lanarkshire council website.

West Dunbartonshire

Real trees can be composted as usual by placing them next to (not inside of) their brown bins. If the tree is bigger than the brown bin, residents are asked to cut it in half first, and also to place the brown bin out as well even if it is empty to ensure their tree is collected.

There are also recycling centres at Dalmoak (Renton Rd, Dumbarton G82 4HQ) and Ferry Road (Old Kilpatrick, Glasgow G60 5EU) where trees can be disposed of.

For more information, visit the West Dunbartonshire council website.

East Dunbartonshire

From Sunday 5 January 2020, skips will be provided in the following locations for trees to be collected in and recycled:

- Allander Sports Centre, Bearsden

- William Patrick Library car park, Kirkintilloch

- Mavis Valley Recycling Centre, Bishopbriggs.

Those who are unable to do so can call the Customer Contact Centre on 0300 123 4510 and arrange for their Christmas tree to be picked up free of charge between Saturday 18 January and Saturday 25 January 2020.

For more information, visit the East Dunbartonshire council website.

Inverclyde

Inverclyde has two recylcing centres where real Christmas trees can be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way:

- Kirn Drive Recycling Centre, Drumshantie Rd, Gourock PA19 1YZ

- Pottery Street Recycling Centre, Greenock PA15 2UH

For more information, vist the Inverclyde council website.