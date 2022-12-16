The cold snap has seen many have to get up that little bit earlier to defrost the car.

While having a clear windscreen is essential, long haul trips with extra salt on the roads and gritters out in force can still result in windscreens becoming hard to see out of and grimy.

With such extreme temperatures however, defrosting the car windscreen isn’t the only issue drivers are facing, with windscreen washer fluid also freezing in the extreme temperatures seen across the UK, meaning many are unable to clean their windscreen once they set off.

Here are some tips and tricks to stop your windscreen washer fluid from freezing over.

Don’t fill your windscreen washer fluid with water only

It sounds rather obvious, but many opt to fill their windscreen washer funnel with water only, meaning that as soon as temperatures from to 0 degrees, the water inside will freeze as well. Drivers are urged to use windscreen washer fluid and even look out for winter washer fluid, which has an even lower freezing point.

Put a lid on your windshield washer reservoir

Again, another rather obvious but important one.

Make sure that all the covers for your windscreen washer funnel are closed. This will prevent the fluid inside of your reservoir from freezing over. Failure to do so could result in an inability to wash your windscreen on sub-freezing days.

Add some vodka to the mix

Now this one is a little more of a life hack. When adding in windscreen washer fluid, if you do not have specialist winter washer formula, adding a little bit of high-proof vodka to your windshield washer fluid could stop it freezing during the winter months. While it does not have to be expensive vodka, the lower freezing points can prevent your windscreen washer fluid from freezing.

Use winter washer fluid

