Honda e used car review: Joyously fun city EV is a modern day bargain despite modest range

Stunning interior and stylish design mean this second-hand buy remains one of the best looking EVs n the market

The Honda e is, and remains, a dinky little, brilliantly innovative all-electric runabout for the city. Launched into the UK in 2020 it’s now the perfect introduction to EV driving. But, bear with me right from the start … you now can’t buy one new from your nearest Honda dealership. Honda pulled it from its ‘new car’ list at the end of 2023, early ’24. Today, however, that works in your favour. You can save yourself tens of thousands of pounds.

When the cute little Honda was launched into the UK with a fanfare announcing the pioneering Japanese carmaker was ready to take the relatively ’new born’ electric market by storm, it’d cost you around £26,000. Fast-forward to the end of 2023, and prices had skyrocketed to £37,000. Today, go online and you can pick up a 20,000-miler for under £12,000. The question is, would that be money well spent?

Personally, I’d say yes. Especially if you’re going to use the Honda e as it was intended: as a city runabout. It’s certainly not the EV for going on long journeys. Its official range at launch was a paltry 125-miles (Advance spec) or 137-miles (base model). But to be honest, expect around 100-mile in real world driving.

Even now, five years after its launch, the Honda e cuts the mustard in the EV world. Its design, both externally and inside the cabin, remains headturning, chic and cool, while on-the-road its manners and dimensions are perfect for scooting about the city if you want fly the electric flag.

Technology and performance

Honda’s baby lithium-ion batteries are tucked away low down on the floorpan, meaning a low centre off gravity. With a modest capacity of just 35.5kWh feeding a single electric motor powering the rear wheels, you can have it in two power outputs, either 134bhp or 152bhp (both deliver 232lb/ft of torque).

The more powerful Honda E Advance, which I’ve driven here, now as part of Honda UK’s ‘Heritage Fleet’, scampers from standstill to 62mph in 8.0secs, while the less powerful E needs another second.

Honda blessed the ‘e’ with a 50:50 weight distribution and, mated to its rear-wheel drive means it has a titchy turning circle of just 4.3-metres. That, of course, makes it perfectly nimble for the city.

There’s also a button to activate one-pedal driving, which is brilliantly simple. As soon as you lift off the throttle the regenerative braking is remarkably strong. There’s also a second alternative. If you don’t want to go down the one-pedal route, there’s another option. You can adjust the strength of the regular regenerative braking via paddles on the steering wheel.

Find a 100kW fast charger, and using a CCS2 plug you can achieve an 80% battery charge in 30 minutes. Even with a home charger, it’ll only take a little over four hours. That’s the primary benefit of having such a small battery.

Honda e interiors still hold-up despite being a now five-year-old design | Honda UK

Interior and comfort

It’s remains a joyously fun place to be. There’s nothing else like it. The radical, screen-heavy design has stood the test of time. Honda’s designers intended the cabin to feel like you’re sitting in a lounge. That means wall-to-wall screens and wood trim. Today it remains cool. There’s even a two-spoke steering wheel.

There’s no getting away from the star of the show: the full-width display, sitting proudly and dominantly on top of the dashboard. It looks like a massive flatscreen TV, stretching from door to door. As events go in terms of cabin design, it’s jaw-droppingly brilliant.

And for such a small car, there’s a ‘big sky’, airy feel to the cabin, thanks largely to its big windows, standard-fit sunroof, light-coloured materials and further boosted by the fact there’s a large flat area between the footwells of the front seats ... because, of course, there’s no transmission tunnel.

Instead, set in a wooden fascia between the front seats, there’s the important switches you need for day-to-day driving: P, R, N, D. “Simples”, as your favourite meerkat would say.

The driving functions are contained in a small, easy-to-read digital display in front of the driver. This, not surprisingly, is dwarfed by the two 12.3-inch LCD displays to the left which house the infotainment system.

Don’t allow yourself to be daunted by the tech. Embrace it, because it’s simple to use with clear tiles for different functions. There’s even the option to switch screens across. I kid you not. Set the sat-nav on the one nearest to you then, if you want to choose your favourite music track via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, just push the satnav screen away from you and make your choice on the other screen.

And of course, if you just want to chill, there are endless on-screen wallpapers to choose from. Or you can even have a moving aquarium; honestly. Your own ‘Zen-space’.

Oh, doesn’t it have cameras instead of door mirrors?

It does indeed. And very clever they are too. The great thing is they very quickly feel right. Yes, the images are set possibly a tad lower than you would expect either end of the information display, but they deliver a wide view with crisp, sharp images.

Plus, in addition to boosting the Honda e’s aerodynamics to further boost EV range, the company claims they halve the rear blindspot. And who am I to argue?

The rear end of the Honda e | Honda UK

Driving the Honda e

If there’s one word that sums up the Honda e’s driving, it’s ’normal’. Nothing from the driving position deviates from anything you will have experienced in a standard petrol/diesel car. Unlike so many electric cars, certainly ‘early’ ones, there’s even reach-and-rake adjustment in the steering column.

Also normal is the weighting of the pedal pressure. Both accelerator and brake pedals provide smooth progression. Just be aware that if you activate the excellent Single Pedal Control, it can be quite quick to decelerate at higher speeds. But at least the brake lights come on to alert cars behind. Otherwise, used in city driving it’s a dawdle and well-balanced.

As I mentioned before, the turning circle is mightily impressive, hugely enhancing the car’s city centre attributes. And with its low centre of gravity, there’s hardly any body roll when you chuck it into a corner … though that’s probably most likely to be in your favourite supermarket car park. Plus — and this is a big boost for UK roads — it really soaks up horrid bumps.

Verdict

The Honda e was a game-changer when it was launched — apart from its titchy range — and today remains a charming little EV to own. There’s a comforting sweetness to the way it rides, handles, steers and stops. Throw into the equation the fact its styling has weathered the years, with its cool interior, cute face and dinky size, and there’s not much to be negative about.

