Scotland will see temperatures plummet with the 'Troll from Trondheim' storm set to hit the country. Here are the top tips to prepare your car for the freezing winter weather.

Driving in the winter can be a stressful time for many drivers, with visibility sometimes poor and surfaces unpredictable, it is normal to be less assured driving during difficult conditions.

However, there are ways you can prepare your car for winter to ensure you can take to the road with confidence.

With the help of automotive experts at claims.co.uk, we have put together some top tips to help you drive your car during the challenging winter conditions.

The winter weather is set to plummet this month. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Here are 6 top tips to get your car ready for the winter weather

1) Tyre tread depth

With roads expected to be slippery, it is worth checking your tyre tread depth.The minimum legal tread depth on your car tyre is 1.6mm in the UK, however during the winter that won’t suffice. The RAC recommends 3mm of tread on all 4 tyres to counter the potential loss of traction from slippery road surfaces.

2) Make sure every outside light on your car is working

Headlights, brake light, front and rear fog lights – check all of them each time you drive your car. On dark nights with inclement weather, having bright lights will to guide you towards your destination, as well as to alert other road users to your presence.

3) Ensure your washer fluid is topped up

Having your windscreen washer fluid at the optimum level is necessary when driving during the winter weather. With mud slush, grit and even leaves likely to be encountered on the road during winter. These can stick to your windscreen which can cause issues with visibility.

If windscreen wipers don’t remove the detritus, safely pull over and clear it yourself. It’s never safe to proceed with partial visibility.

4) Lubricate door locks and hinges

Apply a store-bought industrial lubricant to all of your car doors and locks. With the freezing cold weather, this will prevent any of the mechanisms from failing to open when beginning your daily commute.

It has also been recommended that silicone spray is good on bonnet hinges and the catch on the off chance you need to top up fluids or inspect the engine.

5) Make a ‘survival pack’

If you become stuck at any point on your journey, it is always beneficial to have a selection of items in your boot.

Think of basics basics such as high visibility jackets, a windscreen ice scraper, a torch, a first aid kit, a large bottle of water and snacks. It is also worth packing warm blankets and clothing. This will help in the event you are awaiting a rescue.

6) Double check your windscreen before moving off

Check, and then double check, your windscreen is fully clear before starting your drive – even on short journeys.