Calvin Harris wins place in Scotland's national art collection

He famously went from making demos in in his bedroom to become one of the world's most successful recording artists.

Now Scotland's superstar DJ and record producer Calvin Harris has become part of the nation's official art collection.

A portrait of the Dumfries-born star is now on display alongside images of Robert Burns, Bonnie Prince Charlie and Mary Queen of Scots at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

The portrait of Harris, created by English photographer Paul Stuart, is the latest high-profile acquisition to be unveiled by the National Galleries of Scotland.

The image of Harris seated next to a trestle table, which is said by experts at the gallery to capture him in a "deeply thoughtful yet poised" pose, was originally commissioned three years ago from the magazine GQ Italia.

Harris, who got his big break in the industry after posting home-made recordings on the social networking site MySpace, released his debut album, I Created Disco, 11 years ago and went on to work with Groove Armada, All Saints, Kylie Minogue and Rihanna.

Images of comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly, singer-songwriter Annie Lennox, actor Ewan McGregor, actress Karen Gillan and author Ian Rankin are also on display in the attraction.

Christopher Baker, director of European and Scottish art and portraiture at the National Galleries of Scotland, said: “Calvin Harris has made a remarkable contribution to music both in Scotland and globally over the last decade and we are absolutely delighted to have him represented in Scotland’s national collection.

"Few artists can equal the impact he has made on contemporary culture, and Paul Stuart’s portrait is a reflective, exceptional image which the many visitors to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery will now be able to enjoy."