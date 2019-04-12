Caffè Nero launches coffee-infused bacon

Have your say

A morning coffee and a bacon sandwich is one of the best ways to start the day. But what about having the two mixed together?

Fans of having a coffee with their breakfast can get both in one mouthful now that Caffè Nero is releasing coffee-infused bacon roll.

The pick-me-up in a bun is the first of its kind, and incorporates Italian espresso coffee and crispy British bacon.

Espresso is used when curing the meat

The coffee cured bacon is part of a new espresso-inspired menu which is available at the chain from 17 April.

To create the unique taste of the bacon, it is cured for over 20 hours using Caffè Nero’s signature blend of coffee.

Other items on the coffee themed menu include a classic ciabatta bacon roll, BLT sandwich, bacon, sausage and egg breakfast pot, brie and bacon panini, and bacon and chutney flatbread.

Part of a new menu

A number of sweet treats sold in branches have also been infused with the company’s Italian espresso, including the soft centre dark chocolate espresso brownie and cappuccino cake with fluffy sponge and sweet coffee frosting.