Businesswoman faces eviction from Scottish castle over £230 debt

A Belgian businesswoman is fighting to avoid eviction from her £3 million castle following a 21-year battle over a £230 debt.

Marian van Overwaele, 70, was made bankrupt after repeatedly refusing to pay a bill relating to a bridal wear business she ran in 1997.

After her repeated refusals to pay up, the debt rose to £30,000 and a bankruptcy trustee was appointed to take control over her assets.

Over the past two decades the pensioner has fought various attempts to have her removed from Knockderry Castle, in Cove, Argyll, so it can be sold to pay off her creditors.

The bankruptcy trustee, George Lafferty, has now gone to the Court of Session in a fresh bid to have Mrs van Overwaele evicted.

Mrs van Overwaele transferred ownership of the castle into her brother George Amil’s name after she was made bankrupt in 2000 over the unpaid factor fee bill and she continues to live there with him and his family.

Mr Lafferty has been granted an interim order banning Mrs van Overwaele or Mr Amil from selling the property or remortgaging it.

However, she has challenged the ruling and plans to defend moves to evict her from the historic mansion on the banks of Loch Long.

In a written ruling granting the order, judge Lord Tyre said: “The long history of attritional litigation that has continued now for more than 18 years provides evidence of a determination by the defenders to prevent the pursuer, by whatever means possible, from selling the subjects in order to realise their value for the benefit of the creditors.

“I was satisfied that there were grounds for reasonable apprehension on the part of the pursuer that if interdict was not granted, then one or other of the defenders might attempt to take fresh steps to dispone or burden the subjects in order to render their realisation more difficult. I could identify no prejudice that might be occasioned to the defenders by the granting of interim interdict, whereas there would be obvious prejudice to the pursuer if steps had to be taken to set aside any further action that might be taken by the defenders to take the subjects out of his control.”

Mr Lafferty is also seeking to have the transfer of the property into Mr Amil’s name ruled invalid by the judge.

In September 2010, sheriff officers and police arrived to evict Mrs van Overwaele after costs related to her bankruptcy hit £160,000. However, the divorcee appealed the eviction notice and was given more time to pay.

Speaking previously about the case, she said: “The original bill had nothing to do with me in the first place. This house now belongs to my brother and my family have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds lovingly restoring it. We are being robbed.”

Knockderry is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of Victorian mansion architecture in Scotland.

Built by Alexander “Greek” Thomson and once owned by the Templetons, owners of the famous Glasgow carpet factory, it has served as a hospital for the Free French forces during the Second World War.