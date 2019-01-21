Burns' Night haggis price war sees English consumers charged 40 per cent more

Burns' Night has sparked a haggis price war between supermarkets - with one discounter charging customers 40 per cent more for the Scottish delicacy south of the border.

Lidl is selling a whopping 1.136kg sized haggis, big enough to feed more than eight people, under its Donald and Sons Haggis brand. At £2.79, the haggis costs 25p per 100g, while Aldi's MacAulay’s Haggis is just £1.09 north of the border and £1.49 in England - working out at 24p per 100g in Scotland.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland said: “Burns Night is one of the most celebrated dates in the Scottish food calendar and we’re pleased to be working with so many of our long-standing suppliers in Scotland to offer our customers a fantastic range of products on what is Rabbie Burns’ 260th birthday."

Aldi said that its haggis was on a promoted price in Scotland for one week only, but does not hold a Burns's Night promotion on haggis in England.

Burns's Night will take place on Friday, the 260th birthday of Scotland's national poet.

