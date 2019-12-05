Brits to spend £106 less each on presents as consumer cheer declines

People plan to spend £1.5 billion less on Christmas presents this year as economic fears combined with a higher awareness of the environmental impact of festive waste start to kick in.

The research found that people will spend £105.90 less on festive gifts on average, according to British online classifieds website Gumtree. A third of people say they will not buy or will spend less on Christmas presents this year.

However, a separate survey from Nationwide Building Society found that people usually spend nearly two weeks’ wages on celebrating Christmas, with the festivities and food combined with presents costing typically £727 a head.

One fifth of those surveyed by Gumtree cited sustainability as one of the top reasons for reining in Christmas spending this year. Almost half said they wanted to save money and one in five said they didn’t want to contribute to “mindless consumerism”.

More than a quarter said they were planning to seek out second-hand gifts this year, prompted by the desire to save money, reduce waste and live more sustainably.

Fergus Campbell at Gumtree said: “It’s great to see that second-hand is back on the Christmas list, as it’s simple, affordable and often local too, meaning it’s better for the community, the planet and the wallet. Gumtree has spent almost 20 years enabling people to freely and easily trade with their neighbours and our mission now is more important than ever.

“We want people to think twice about buying new – or before throwing away perfectly good things. Simple steps like re-using decorations, cutting back on crackers with plastic or glitter in them and buying second-hand will collectively make a difference this Christmas.”

While a third confessed they were usually not as green at Christmas compared to other times of the year, the vast majority are actively taking steps to be more sustainable this season.

Common ways include re-using last year’s tree, buying from local businesses, only using sustainable wrapping paper, not buying plastic stocking fillers and buying gift experiences or vouchers rather than physical things. Meanwhile, almost one in ten are opting for vegetarian or vegan menus over the traditional Christmas turkey – and the same amount again are refusing to fly or drive to visit friends or relatives.

The Nationwide survey revealed around one in 12 people plan to spend more than £800 on Christmas gifts for family members this year.

However, people on average expect to fork out £363 on gifts for relatives. Children will receive the most expensive presents, the research suggests, with those surveyed predicting they will spend £67 a child.

The next largest amounts of cash will go on spouses and partners, who can expect to receive gifts worth £63 on average. However, one in 25 people admit they will not buy anything for their other half. Pets will be treated to £20 worth of gifts.