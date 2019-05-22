British Steel asks for £30m bailout as 5,000 jobs under threat

Have your say

The future of 5,000 British Steel workers remains in the balance, with the firm’s owners lobbying for a £30 million bailout from the UK Government.

The UK’s second-biggest steel maker has been seeking the major cash injection to stave off what it describes as “Brexit-related issues”.

The company has requested Government support and is understood to have scaled back its request from £75m to £30m.

Labour has called for British Steel to be nationalised.

READ MORE: Jamie Oliver left ‘devastated’ after collapse of restaurant chains

The firm could collapse into administration within days if the funds are not secured, leaving 5,000 jobs at risk plus a further 20,000 in the supply chain.

Among British Steel’s major outlets is two plants based close to Middlesbrough, which employ 700 Teesside workers.

More than 150,000 UK steel jobs have been lost since the 1980s, according to a new study.

In 1981 the industry employed 186,000 workers, but the total has now slumped to around 32,000, said the GMB union.

The report was published ahead of more talks aimed at securing the future of British Steel amid continued speculation that the company could go into administration.

The GMB said Yorkshire and the Humber has suffered the most job losses – 40,000 – followed by the West Midlands with 25,800.

GMB national officer Ross Murdoch said: “The decline of the UK’s steel industry is devastating to see.

“Consecutive UK governments have failed to protect our proud steel heritage and now Theresa May is overseeing its demise.

“Ministers must be prepared to make use of all the options, including nationalisation, in order to save British Steel and the wider steel industry.

“We need a genuine commitment to manufacturing in the UK which focuses on investment in infrastructure and improvements to technology and training.

“It’s time the Government took their hands out of their pockets and stood up for steel.”

In April, British Steel borrowed £100m from the Government to allow it to pay an EU carbon bill, so it could avoid a steep fine.

The Government said it would leave “no stone unturned” in its support for the steel industry.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.