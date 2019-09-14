Bridge Inn at Ratho launches competition to find Scotland's 'Best Pub Pie'

An award-winning pub in Ratho has launched a competition in a bid to find the best pub pie in Scotland.

The Bridge Inn at Ratho is asking pubs from across the country to enter their best pie recipes, with five top industry experts including Ross Traill, head chef at the Bridge Inn primed to judge them in a bid to find the county's best.

The popular pub is holding a blind tasting day for the finalists.

Rachel Bucknall, owner of the Bridge Inn at Ratho, said: “We’ve long been known for our hand-raised pies and know how much our regulars love a pie to accompany a good beer.

"They are known as traditional Scottish comfort food which is why we want to celebrate one of the nations favourite dishes and of course we are looking forward to sampling the best pies that Scottish Pubs have to offer.”

Pubs across Scotland are invited to submit their famous pie recipes and explain what makes theirs special: from the traditional to those featuring unusual ingredients; the judges want to hear all about it.

Two awards will be presented on the night, Best Pub Pie Award, as voted by the judges, and the People’s Choice Award, voted by the pub-goers on the day.

Entrants are requested to submit their pie recipe by Friday 4th October at 5 pm, with the top five shortlisted and judged at a blind tasting event on Thursday 24th October at the Ratho pub.

Along with winning the title of either The Bridge Inn’s Best Scottish Pub Pie Award Trophy or People’s Choice award, Belhaven is offering the winner a crate of beer, while The Bridge Inn is providing a complimentary three-course meal for two.

Tickets are on sale to the public at £10 per person, in return for five mini pies and a pint of Belhaven Best. All those attending will have the chance to taste the shortlisted pies.

• To download an entry form or purchase tickets to the event, please visit www.bridgeinn.com/the-greatest-scottish-pub-pie-competition