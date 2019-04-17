Brides devastated as Scottish ‘Game of Thrones’ castle cancels weddings as bankruptcy looms

A number of weddings at a 15th Century Scottish castle which specialised in Game of Throne-themed nuptials have been suddenly cancelled as bankruptcy looms for its owners.

Comlongon Castle near Dumfries ceased trading on April 8 with claims the venue failed to let bridal parties know of the closure.

The number of wedding bookings that can no longer be honoured has yet to be confirmed but those due to celebrate at Comlongon Castle have been asked to contact the castle’s new trustees at as a matter of urgency.

It comes as the castle’s former owners now make an application to be declared bankrupt.

One couple due to wed at the castle in July told BBC Scotland they were “devastated and really angry” at the news.

Suzanne Campbell and William Wakefield, both 23, spent two years planning their wedding, which was due to be held at Comlongon in 12 weeks time.

Ms Campbell told the BBC: “We had a few venues in mind and when we went to Comlongon, we fell in love with the grounds.

“We thought it would be nice for pictures, everybody seemed really friendly, it seemed like the perfect place really.”

The couple paid a total of £6,000 in a deposit but are now unsure where they stand.

Those who had paid for bookings will now join a queue of creditors in the hope of retrieving at least some of their money back.

Donald McNaught, head of restructuring at chartered accountants Johnston Carmichael, is handling creditors.

He said: “We will be dealing with creditors’ claims after the partnership business behind Comlongon Castle encountered liquidity problems during the past year and ceased trading just over a week ago.

“We are aware that the time between Christmas and Easter is widely recognised within the hotel industry as a difficult trading period – and the business arrived at a point where it could no longer continue to operate.

“I would encourage anyone who had a booking with the hotel to get in contact with Johnston Carmichael immediately.”

A small number of staff at Comlongon Castle have been made redundant given the failure of the business.

Comlongon Castle is a restored 15th century medieval Scottish castle, set in 140 acres of gardens and woodlands, with a 14-room Edwardian-era hotel attached to the historic property.

The castle offered traditional Scottish weddings as well as medieval-style events in a Game of Thrones theme, according to the Comlongon website.

The castle is around six miles south of Dumfries and was built by the Murrays of Cockpool. It remained in the Murray family until 1984 and was later developed as a hotel by the Ptolomey family.

Couples who were married at Comlongon took to social media to express their sadness at the closure of the “amazing” venue.

However, one woman, a make-up artist who does bridal work, described the closure as “disgusting” and claimed she had to tell her clients the news.

She claimed: “Comlongon never even had the decency to inform wedding partie..worst nightmare for the biggest day of your life.”

Those with weddings booked at the castle are asked to contact Johnston Carmichael on 0141 222 5800.

