Brewers launch new bursary to boost Scotland's trad music scene

Scottish brewers Belhaven are to instigate one of Scotland’s most lucrative cultural prizes to boost the nation’s traditional music scene.

An annual bursary of £25,000 is to be offered to an up-and-coming act to help raise their profile, with the first awarded to Highland outfit Elephant Sessions.

One of the most acclaimed live bands in the Scottish folk scene, the Inverness band have already appeared at festivals like Celtic Connections, HebCelt and Glastonbury.

They are planning to mount overseas tours in the United States, Australia and Europe under the deal with the East Lothian-based brewery.

It has already created a special Elephant Sessions Ale, which will be on sale at festivals throughout the UK under the year-long partnership.

It will culminate with a starring role for the band, who bill their high-tempo sound as “neo-trad,” at a Belhaven party staged during the annual Tartan Week celebrations in New York.

Future winners of the bursary, which has been created after the band meet representatives of Belhaven at the Lorient Festival in France last summer.

The next winner will be announced at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards, where the band last year won the coveted album of the year prize with their debut, All We Have Is Now.

A statement from the band said: “This award really is amazing. We can’t wait to see what new and exciting opportunities this bursary will bring us over the next year.

“Over the past six months we’ve enjoyed a fantastic tour in Australia and we’re looking at increasing the amount of overseas touring we are doing and work on building a wider fan base in countries outside the UK, so we think this award will really help us do this.

“Outwith the opportunities that this bursary will bring us, it’s also great to see this kind of thing coming onto the Scottish traditional music scene as it will bring huge benefits to the huge amounts of talented musicians we have in the industry.”

Belhaven said the bursary was aimed at amplifying the careers of “emerging talent” in Scotland’s folk and traditional music scenes.

Brand manager Gordon Muir said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be supporting the future of Scottish folk and traditional music through the launch of this exciting initiative.

“Belhaven celebrates Scottish culture at home and around the world and we hope the bursary will encourage artists such as Elephant Sessions to take creative risks and be innovative to appeal to existing folk enthusiasts while reaching new audiences.”

Simon Thoumire, founder of the Scots Trad Music Awards, which will be held in Perth in December, said: “We’re very excited to be part of this new initiative.

“Elephant Sessions have had a great year and with this support they will go on to have an even better 2019.”

