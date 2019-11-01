Whether it’s midweek takeaway pizzas or a cheeky curry to celebrate the start of the weekend, we Scots all love tucking into a takeaway – but now there’s a way to get your money back from Deliveroo or Just Eats.

Figures released in August revealed that Scotland now boasts 65 takeaways for every 100,000 people, as the number of takeaways in the country has risen by 28 per cent since 2010.

In total, hungry Brits get through an average of 4,000 takeaways over the course of our lifetimes, spending £9.8 billion a year between us in the process.

But, with the help of a new website, you could recoup some of that cash back – and even the cost of your whole order. How much tastier would those kebabs or burgers be if they were free?

Boom25 is revolutionising the way we spend money online, from takeaways to holidays and everything in between.

Boom25 – which was listed in Wired magazine's Europe's 100 Hottest Startups 2019 – has given back £1.8m in winnings to customers who shopped through their platform since it was set up two years ago.

Now the rapidly growing cashback site has managed to negotiate a deal with three of the biggest players in the fast food takeaway industry: Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The new deal means that Boom25 customers – who were previously only eligible for a potential 50 per cent refund on their takeaway order – could be in line for a refund for the full 100% of the value of their purchase.

So how does it work for boomers who love their takeaway nights?

“The business model for cashback sites has remained largely unchanged over the last decade. That is until Boom25 decided to shake up the sector by providing its users with the chance to win up to 100 per cent of the value of their purchases back, as opposed to a predetermined small fee or percentage offered by competing websites,” explains Giora Mandel, co-founder and CEO.

“The premise is simple: shoppers log in to the platform, buy the goods and/or services they usually would, and if they are the 25th shopper to do so, they receive a full refund on their purchase.

“By rewarding every 25th customer, punters have at least a 1 in 25 chance of winning their entire spend back. In several instances, the odds are even more favourably stacked – the lowest we have seen is 1 in 10, when every 10th purchase wins.

“This new arrangement with the big three of the UK fast food delivery sector gives takeaway enthusiasts the chance to win all of their money back, just by placing an order through the Boom25 platform. What’s not to love?”

If you’re hankering for some free takeaway food, simply register on the Boom25 website to be in with a chance to win it all back.