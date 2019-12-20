Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Inverness over the festive period

To help you keep things under control this Christmas, here's a festive bin update.

The Christmas period can produce a whole lot of waste - Empty bottles, torn up wrapping paper, cardboard boxes.

There will be some changes to the bin collection schedule over the festive period. Picture: Shutterstock

Your bin collection schedule will likely change a little over the holidays, with pick-ups happening a day or two away from when they normally would.

Local authorities have also advised that residents make an effort wherever possible to recycle - Christmas cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, cardboard boxes, bottles and cans can all be recycled.

If the appropriate wheelie bin won't hold enough, there are also various recylcing facilities which are open through most of the festive period. You can find full details on your council's website.

When will bins be collected in Inverness over Christmas?

The council's website also contains advice on getting rid of your Christmas tree. Picture: Shutterstock

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 21 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected between Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected between Saturday 4 January.

Boxing day collections will take place as normal, although the council warns that recylcing centres will be closed. They will also be closed on Christmas Day, New Year's Day and 2 January.

For more information, visit the Highland Council website.