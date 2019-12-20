Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Edinburgh and the Lothians over the festive period

Like everything else, bin collection gets a little chaotic over the holidays.

Empty bottles, torn up wrapping paper, cardboard boxes - the Christmas period can produce a whole lot of waste.

Your bin collection schedule will likely change a little over the holidays, with pick-ups happening a day or two away from when they normally would.

Edinburgh

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected between Saturday 28 December and Sunday 29 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected between Thursday 26 December and Friday 27 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected between Saturday 4 January and Sunday 5 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected between Thursday 2 January and Friday 3 January.

For more information, visit the Edinburgh City Council website.

East Lothian

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December..

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January.

For more information, visit the East Lothian Council website.

West Lothian

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December..

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January.

For more information, visit the West Lothian Council website.

Midlothian

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December..

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January.

For more information, visit the Midlothian Council website.