Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Dundee and Perthshire over the festive period

After the festivities are over, the bin bags have to come out.

Between the family Christmas feasts and the New Year's indulgences, the holidays can push the limit of what a wheelie bin can do.

Your Christmas tree can be chopped up and binned or taken to a recylcing facility. Picture: Shutterstock

To make the clean-up as painless as possible, it might be wise to note when your bins will be emptied over the festive period.

Local authorities have also advised that residents make an effort wherever possible to recycle - Christmas cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, cardboard boxes, bottles and cans can all be recycled.

If the appropriate wheelie bin won't hold enough, there are also recylcing facilities across Dundee and Pethshire which are open through most of the festive period. You can find full details on your council's website.

Dundee

Some of your bin collection dates may change over Christmas. Picture: Shutterstock

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Thursday 26 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins due to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Thurday 2 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Friday 3 January.

Bins due to be collected on Friday 3 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

For more information, visit the Dundee City Council website.

Perth and Kinross

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Sunday 5 January.

For more information, visit the Perth & Kinross Council website.

Stirling

Stirling Council have adivsed that there will be no collections on Christmas day, Boxing day, New Year's Day or the day after.

Grey bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Grey bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Grey bins due to be collected on Saturday 28 December will be collected on Monday 30 December.

Glass boxes due to be collected in the week commencing Monday 30 December will be collected on Friday 3 January.

Blue bins and Brown will not be collected at all during Christmas or New Year's week.

For more information, visit the Stirling Council website.