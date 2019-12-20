Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Dumfries, Galloway and the Scottish Borders over the festive period

Keep things clean this Christmas by keeping an eye on your bin collection schedule.

After days of opening presents, enjoying lavish meals and knocking back a few drinks, your bins can get a little full over Christmas.

Some of your bins may not be collected quite as regulalry at the end of the year. Picture: Shutterstock

To avoid finding yourself swimming in rubbish over the festive period, take a quick note of when your bins will be collected this year.

Local authorities have also advised that residents make an effort wherever possible to recycle - Christmas cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, cardboard boxes, bottles and cans can all be recycled.

If the appropriate wheelie bin won't hold enough, there are also various recylcing facilities which are open through most of the festive period. You can find full details on your council's website.

If you have a real tree to dispose of, the council can help with that too. Picture: Shutterstock

Dumfries and Galloway

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Sunday 29 December.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 1 December will be collected on Wednesday 8 January.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 2 December will be collected on Thursday 9 January.

For more information, visit the Dumfries and Galloway Council website.

The Borders

Bin collections which were due to take place on either Christmas Day or New Year's day will change for some Borders residents, as well as some of those scheduled for Thursday 26 December and Thursday 2 January.

In some cases, this will mean they actually take place earlier than they otherwise would.

The Scottish Borders Council has provided an online service which will provided full details on bin collections over the festive period for each individual address.

You can use find it here.