Bin collection dates Christmas and New Year 2019: when rubbish is collected in Aberdeenshire over the festive period

If you're looking to clean house for the start of 2020, make sure you get your dates right.

A proper clean out is a great way to start the new year, especially after all the mess that Christmas causes.

If you live in Aberdeen, your collections should barely be affected at all.

However, if you don't want to find your bins overflowing, you'd better take into account the festive period's collection schedule.

Local authorities have also advised that residents make an effort wherever possible to recycle - Christmas cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, cardboard boxes, bottles and cans can all be recycled.

If the appropriate wheelie bin won't hold enough, there are also recylcing facilities across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire which are open through most of the festive period. You can find full details on them here.

When will bins be collected over Christmas and New Year's?

The council can also help you get rid of your Christmas tree.

Aberdeenshire

Bins to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Friday 27 December.

Bins to be collected on Thursday 26 December will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

Bins to be collected on Friday 27 December will be collected on Monday 30 December.

Bins to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Friday 3 January.

Bins to be collected on Thursday 2 January will be collected on Saturday 4 January.

Bins to be collected on Friday 3 January will be collected on Monday 6 January.

For more information, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Aberdeen City

Bins to be collected on Wednesday 25 December will be collected on Saturday 21 December.

Bins to be collected on Wednesday 1 January will be collected on Saturday 28 December.

For more information, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.