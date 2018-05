Though she was only nine years old, Ann Kyle remembers the exact moment she was “saved” by US evangelist Billy Graham. It was 1955 and he was in the middle of his six-week all-Scotland crusade. Listening rapt as his powerful voice filled Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall, she felt a powerful urge to leave her seat and give herself to God.

Dani Garavelli

Ann Kyle at Craighalbert Church, Cumbernauld. Picture: John Devlin

Bill Lawrence