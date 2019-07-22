Billionaire Dubai ruler submits new plans to build lodge at his Scottish estate

The billionaire ruler of Dubai has submitted new plans to build a lodge for family members at his Scottish estate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum dropped a scheme to expand accommodation at Inverinate estate in the Highlands earlier this month following complaints from locals.

The sheikh had lodged plans for a two storey, nine-bedroom building designed to accommodate family and friends at his home in Wester Ross.

However, it led to 16 objections being made to Highland Council by residents, who said it was too close to a neighbouring bungalow and would spoil the natural beauty of the area at Loch Duich.

The sheikh has now returned with a new proposal to build the lodge on the 63,000-acre estate. Architects working for him have reduced the size of the proposed building and said it will have six bedrooms rather than nine.

They also said no windows will now overlook the bungalow and trees will be retained to provide screening between the two properties.

The sheikh’s planning agents say his family’s trips to the area have been “limited by lack of accommodation”.

The Highland retreat already boasts helipads and a 14-bedroom holiday home, next door to a 16-bedroom luxury hunting lodge with pool and gym.

Earlier this year he was also granted permission to build a 19-bedroom lodge as well as a nine-bedroom house at the estate. The revised application for the lodge, to be called Ptarmigan, states: “Given the close proximity of the residential property to the west, the proposed lodge has been carefully sited a significant distance away from this property and specifically designed to ensure there are no windows overlooking to the east in order to avoid any potential adverse neighbour amenity issues.

“The applicant would have no issue to the imposition of planning conditions regarding tree protection measures during the construction phase and the need for additional tree planting if considered appropriate/necessary.”

The local authority is due to make a decision on the sheikh’s application in September and locals have been given until 10 August to lodge objections.

The planning battle comes in the wake of revelations about the private life of the 70-year-old sheikh, who has six wives and 23 children.

His youngest wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, 45, is said to be with her children in a London mansion after fleeing Dubai.

Her husband – one of the world’s richest men – has launched a legal action against her, thought to be related to custody over their children. A hearing in the case is set for the High Court in London on 30 July.