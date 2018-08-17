Battle to save 18th Century island lighthouse

It was one of the first lighthouses in Scotland and guided sailors to safety in the Outer Hebrides from the late 18th Century.

Now Eilean Glas lighthouse on the island of Scalpay, off Harris, is in its own battle for survival.

The original Eilean Glas lighthouse on Scalpay is due to be restored and turned into a community meeting space and holiday accomodation. PIC: www.geograph.org.uk.

A group of local residents have bought over the lighthouse with hopes to restore it for community events, retreats and a quiet refuge for walkers.

But attempts to revive the structure, which is on the Buildings at Risk register, have suffered a setback.

Work to hook up the lighthouse to mains water supply - which involved using a digger to lay a kilometre of new water pipe over very rough moorland - was hampered by bad weather last year and increasing costs.

Theo Ford -Sagers, of the Eilean Glas Trust, said: “It’s an ongoing struggle. Completing the mains water supply is our current task; a big undertaking that had to be called off last year due to the weather. It’s crucial to the long-term survival of the site.”

Mr Ford-Sagers said the lighthouse formerly used water from a loch close by, but that the water quality did mot meet modern regulations.

Fundraising continues to advance the restoration project, with hopes to restart the work to reconnect the water mains this year.

Eilean Glas lighthouse was built after Captain Alex McLeod of Harris, the owner of Scalpay, was approached by the original Northern Lighthouse Trustees in 1787 for assistance in the lighthouse project.

McLeod’s men started the Scalpay Lighthouse with the trustees’ masons arriving on Scalpay from Edinburgh during the summer of the following year.

It was completed that October but initial inspections by the trustees engineer found that McLeod’s men had made the circumference of the tower four feet greater than shown on the plans.

However, to save time and expense, the large version of the planned lighthouse was given the go ahead.

The present tower, which still operates, was put up in 1824 when Robert Stevenson was sole engineer to the Board.

When Alexander Reid, the first lighthouse keeper at Eilean Glas, was pensioned off with an annuity of forty guineas just before the new lighthouse was activated, the engineer reported him as “weatherbeaten and stiff by long exposure on the Point of Glas”.

- To contribute to the restoration of Eilean Glas lighthouse and the new water supply, text EGLH18 followed by the amount (such as EGLH18 £5) to 70070.