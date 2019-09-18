Baffie to Weegie: 18 Scottish words that are now in the dictionary - and their meaning
A host of household Scottish words and phrases feature in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary, but what do they mean?
Bawbag joins several other familiar Scots words and colloquialisms including: baffie, bowfing, coorie, geggie, and Weegie. Here are 18 of the newly added words and their meanings.
1. Bawbag
Bawbag, n.: The scrotum. Cf. ball bag n. 2.
Bawbags
2. Roaster
Roaster, n., sense 5: Scottish colloquial. An obnoxious, annoying, or otherwise objectionable person; an idiot. Frequently as a disparaging form of address."
Visitor7\Wikimedia
3. Sprag
Sprag, n.2, sense 1b: Scottish (Shetland). A person with an arrogant, swaggering manner; a boaster, a braggart. Now rare.
Shutterstock
4. Geggie
Geggie, n.2: A persons mouth. Frequently in shut your geggie: be quiet, shut up.
Shutterstock
