Baffie to Weegie: 18 Scottish words that are now in the dictionary - and their meaning

Bawbag joins several other familiar Scots words and colloquialisms including: baffie, bowfing, coorie, geggie, and Weegie. Here are 18 of the newly added words and their meanings.

1. Bawbag Bawbag, n.: The scrotum. Cf. ball bag n.

2. Roaster Roaster, n., sense 5: Scottish colloquial. An obnoxious, annoying, or otherwise objectionable person; an idiot. Frequently as a disparaging form of address."

3. Sprag Sprag, n.2, sense 1b: Scottish (Shetland). A person with an arrogant, swaggering manner; a boaster, a braggart. Now rare.

4. Geggie Geggie, n.2: A persons mouth. Frequently in shut your geggie: be quiet, shut up.

