Ardmore was William Teacher & Sons first whisky distillery.

Ardmore: A look behind the scenes at this closed door whisky distillery

Founded in 1898 and the home of the famous Teacher's blend, Ardmore is one of the least well known Highland whisky distilleries.

Having recently been given a new lease of life as a single malt, there has been talk of a new visitor centre, however for the time being it remains closed to the public. Here, we take a look behind the scenes.

Ardmore still serves as the backbone of the Teacher's blend.

1. There are relics of this connection all over the site.

Walking distillery dog Hebe

2. Distillery manager Alistair Longwell

Previously used for malting, they are now used for storage.

3. The old Saladin boxes

This train line would have brought casks and coal straight to the distillery.

4. The Kennethmont signal box

