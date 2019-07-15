Ardmore: A look behind the scenes at this closed door whisky distillery
Founded in 1898 and the home of the famous Teacher's blend, Ardmore is one of the least well known Highland whisky distilleries.
Having recently been given a new lease of life as a single malt, there has been talk of a new visitor centre, however for the time being it remains closed to the public. Here, we take a look behind the scenes.
1. There are relics of this connection all over the site.
Ardmore still serves as the backbone of the Teacher's blend.