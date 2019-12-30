Anger as Edinburgh's Norwegian Christmas tree cut down already

Photos emerge of a stump on the Mound

RAGING residents have accused city chiefs of felling festivities early - after cutting down the giant tree on the Mound just two days after Christmas.

Photos emerged on social media of the spruce - an annual gift from Norway - reduced to a sawn-off stump.

Images also show the figures from a Nativity sculpture by the artist Tim Chalk lying prone on the grass.

Deacon and Healthcare Chaplain Mark Evans tweeted “What has happened to our Christmas Tree?

“The tree on the mound is a GIFT to the people of Edinburgh.... where is it and is this really an appropriate way to treat the nativity scene. Shame on you.”

A towering tree is donated to the Capital by the people of Norway every year as a thank you for efforts to help liberate the country during the Second World War.

Mr Chalk’s Nativity scene sculpture was donated by Sir Tom and Lady Farmer after being commissioned in 2003 to challenge people's conceptions of Christmas.

Others took to social media to express their dismay that the tree had been taken down so soon.

One posted: “As a resident of Edinburgh who pays council tax etc, you do not have a say on what happens in this city. It's now all about the tourists.”

Duchess added: "Saw them taking it down on the 27th. I always thought the 12 days of Christmas was a thing... same with the one at St Giles..."

And Iain Majcher posted: “Embarrassing that this has happened. People paid the ultimate price for our peace and Norway, it seems unlike Edinburgh still want to remember that.”

Christmas celebrations organiser Underbelly has been approached for comment.

Lord Provost Frank Ross sought to reassure residents there was nothing new in the swift clearance.

He tweeted: “The Hordaland tree was removed on the same date as last year (2018) and only after discussion and agreement of the Norwegians.”

