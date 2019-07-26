Amazing Lewis Capaldi artwork unveiled at Edinburgh's Subway nightclub

Have your say

An Edinburgh nightclub has dedicated an entire wall to 'Chewis Capaldi' after unveiling brand new artwork.

In it, Bathgate singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been immortalised as his Chewbacca alter-ego, Chewis.

Capaldi wore the mask on stage at TRNSMT festival after Oasis star Noel Gallagher said he looked like the Star Wars character.

Acting general manager at Subway, Marc Walker, said the mural was done by local artist Dan Hunt.

He added: "The Buckfast sea was done a year ago by the same artist and chewis was added in on Tuesday and took half a day .

"I decided to have it done as Lewis is a big role model to today’s youth - and he’s exactly like the clientele that we cater for - fun people with great banter that don’t take life too seriously.

"I was thinking of adding Noel Gallagher riding a Tie Fighter , but that’s maybe something for the future."