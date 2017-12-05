A night at the snoozies: Britain’s most boring films revealed

Many of them are blockbusters with a stellar cast and a multi million dollar budget.

But now a list of big name films such as 50 Shades of Grey and The Blair Witch Project have been named as among the 20 most boring films ever made.

A poll of 2,000 people in the UK found that more than a third found the erotic film, based on the book by EL James, to be dull, while 29 per cent agreed that the US supernatural horror film – much of which was improvised and told the story of a group of documentary filmmakers in a wood in rural Maryland – was also up there in terms of boredom for viewers.

Also in the top five were Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, deemed boring by more than a quarter of people, and Brokeback Mountain, which made headlines when it was released in 2005 for its storyline about a romance between two male cowboys.

Scottish film critic Richard Mowe said whether a viewer found a film boring or not depended on personal opinion. He said: “Some of the films on the list have won awards and have been greatly admired in some ways, so it really just depends on your taste. I think one’s boredom threshold is lower these days – when you pay such a high price for your set and everything that goes with it, you don’t want to spend that kind of money on something that you find boring.”

Other well-known films to feature on the list, compiled by Samsung QuickDrive, were 1997 hit Batman and Robin, 1968 classic 2001 A Space Odyssey and sequel The Matrix Revolutions.