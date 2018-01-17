A new future for Water Row - the old heart of Govan

It was once the most important street in Govan, the historic parish on the south bank of the Clyde with links to ancient royalty and viking raiders.

But Water Row, the former landing stage of the Govan passenger ferry, is today a sad reflection of its former glory. At the turn of the 20th century it was one of the most picturesque scenes in Glasgow - a row of whitewashed thatched cottages running alongside the pier where generations of Govanites would alight.

Looking north along Water Row towards the River Clyde. Little of the original street remains. Picture: John Devlin

But the rapid industrialisation of the burgh meant the area around Water Row was swept aside by the growing Harland & Wolff shipyard.

The shipyard itself was closed in the early 1960s and Water Row - like much of central Govan - entered a steep economic decline. As much as 70 per cent of Govan’s pre-war tenement-lined streets were demolished by 1980.

Now residents and interested parties have been invited to have their say on how the street can be redeveloped ahead of a planned footbridge which will provide a new link between Govan and Partick on the north bank of the river, close to the Riverside Museum.

A consultation will be held in the Pearce Institute in Govan Road from 3-7pm on 18 January with plans on show and feedback forms available.

“The masterplan for Water Row is being brought forward in tandem with exciting proposals to redevelop Govan Old and to build a new bridge across the River Clyde at Water Row,” the event organisers said in a statement.

“As a new gateway to Govan from the West End, the bridge will form an important part of an attractive new route enabling thousands of pedestrians and cyclists to travel easily throughout the waterfront area and beyond. With Govan at the hub of journeys, the increased activity will bring renewed life blood to Govan town centre and increase demand for new housing and business space at Water Row and the wider Govan area.”