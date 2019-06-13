An external shot of the new distillery.

A first look at the new Lagg whisky distillery on Arran

Lagg, the newest distillery on Arran has just been opened to the public for the first time, before the first guests were given tours of this fledgling distillery we were given a preview of what whisky fans can expect.

The plans for the second distillery on Arran were unveiled in 2016 when Isle of Arran Distillers were given planning permission to begin the construction of Lagg on the south side of the island in a bid to expand and accommodate increased production and visitor numbers, here is how the new distilling site and visitor centre looks.

Robbie Adamson, who is part of the visitor centre team, pipes in the guests.

1. A piper pipes in the first guests of the new distillery

Robbie Adamson, who is part of the visitor centre team, pipes in the guests.
Sean Murphy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The eye-catching feature wall stretches across both floors.

2. A feature inside the distillery

The eye-catching feature wall stretches across both floors.
Sean Murphy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The new shop includes bottles of Lagg's spirit, clothing and glassware.

3. The Visitor Centre Shop

The new shop includes bottles of Lagg's spirit, clothing and glassware.
Sean Murphy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
At one point there were over 50 illicit stills on the southside of the island.

4. The distillery pays homage to the island's heritage of illicit distilling

At one point there were over 50 illicit stills on the southside of the island.
Sean Murphy
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6