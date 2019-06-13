A first look at the new Lagg whisky distillery on Arran
Lagg, the newest distillery on Arran has just been opened to the public for the first time, before the first guests were given tours of this fledgling distillery we were given a preview of what whisky fans can expect.
The plans for the second distillery on Arran were unveiled in 2016 when Isle of Arran Distillers were given planning permission to begin the construction of Lagg on the south side of the island in a bid to expand and accommodate increased production and visitor numbers, here is how the new distilling site and visitor centre looks.
1. A piper pipes in the first guests of the new distillery
Robbie Adamson, who is part of the visitor centre team, pipes in the guests.