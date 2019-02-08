Glasgow

9 things every person from Glasgow should do before they die

We round up a list of nine things everyone in Glasgow should do before they die.

From the Glasgow Mela to the Kiltwalk, make sure you tick these nine things off your list.

1. Take a trip to the Grosvenor cinema

Watch a film in style at the classy Grosvenor cinema. This refurbished and restored cinema shows largely mainstream films, which enables you to enjoy the latest blockbuster with comfortable seating.
2. Glasgow Mela

Glasgow Mela is Scotland's biggest free multicultural festival. Its bursting with live music, theatre performances and delicious food from around the globe
3. Dine in style

Hutchesons restaurant is set within an impressive building in the heart of Glasgows vibrant merchant city. It features a club lounge, restaurant and a private dining room, spread over three floors.
4. Shop on Great Western Road

Great Western Road is one of Glasgows most famous and long-stretching boulevards, home to boutiques and bespoke homeware stores.
