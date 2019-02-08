9 things every person from Glasgow should do before they die We round up a list of nine things everyone in Glasgow should do before they die. From the Glasgow Mela to the Kiltwalk, make sure you tick these nine things off your list. 1. Take a trip to the Grosvenor cinema Watch a film in style at the classy Grosvenor cinema. This refurbished and restored cinema shows largely mainstream films, which enables you to enjoy the latest blockbuster with comfortable seating. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Glasgow Mela Glasgow Mela is Scotland's biggest free multicultural festival. Its bursting with live music, theatre performances and delicious food from around the globe Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 3. Dine in style Hutchesons restaurant is set within an impressive building in the heart of Glasgows vibrant merchant city. It features a club lounge, restaurant and a private dining room, spread over three floors. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 4. Shop on Great Western Road Great Western Road is one of Glasgows most famous and long-stretching boulevards, home to boutiques and bespoke homeware stores. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3